IN THE MEDIA

Letter: Calling out racism

Mar 10, 2023 | Jeremy Jones

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

On 3 March, The Age printed an article by Maher Mughrabi which could be read as (i) arguing racism is not problematic if it is used to further a cause with which one agrees and (ii) that Jewish people who object to antisemitism have dishonest motives, implying their real agenda was defence of Israel.

Both of these claims are wrong and dangerous. AIJAC’s Jeremy Jones had this response published today, 10 March:

Calling out racism

Racism is insidious, harmful and malevolent, and when it infects public debate it can have destructive consequences. Maher Mughrabi (Comment, 3/3) discusses how racism is used by advocates of a cause when they believe they are engaged in a “no holds barred” battle.

Jewish Australians and others identified as racist certain social media posts from some invitees to Adelaide Writers’ Week. No objection was voiced to their politics in general or to other Palestinian or politically anti-Israel speakers who were invited. We also questioned why those who posted them were given a platform at an event that promoted its “truth-telling” element.

The racist language of the invitees furthered the classic anti-Jewish tropes which have plagued the world for millennia. It is untrue and offensive to portray our concern as some sort of disingenuous attempt to stop legitimate political debate. The proliferation of antisemitic imagery and tropes should concern all concerned with building respect and tolerance.

Racism and antisemitism do nothing to help Palestinians, but poison discourse concerning them and the atmosphere of debate in societies that don’t call them out.

Jeremy Jones, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/chinese-and-taiwanese-want-peace-not-war-20230309-p5cqvk.html

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

Mar 10, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 12.48.19 Pm

Israel, Middle East update and analysis – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

Mar 3, 2023 | Featured, In the media, Video
(Image: Shutterstock)

Israel is facing twin existential crises – what is Benjamin Netanyahu doing to solve them?

Mar 2, 2023 | Featured, In the media
(source: Flickr/UN Photo/Cia Pak)

Palestine cannot achieve its aims without truly committing to peace alongside Israel

Mar 1, 2023 | Featured, In the media
(From left) AIJAC's Jeremy Jones, Emily Schrader, Yoseph Haddad

Activism power couple explain their mission – and the threats they face

Feb 28, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Foai1GAaYAAKLXl

Free speech has limits

Feb 24, 2023 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

March 10, 2023
Screenshot of John Menadue's blog

Why Russia apologists are often also the main pushers of anti-Israeli BDS

March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 12.48.19 Pm

Israel, Middle East update and analysis – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

March 3, 2023
(Image: Shutterstock)

Israel is facing twin existential crises – what is Benjamin Netanyahu doing to solve them?

March 2, 2023
The refugee tragedy of 1948 was initially described as afflicting Arabs and the Arab world, not Palestinians or Palestine specifically (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

Essay: The “Nakba” Narrative

March 2, 2023
Image: Adelaide Festival

The excuses of Adelaide Writers’ Week defenders hide an ugly truth

March 10, 2023
Screenshot of John Menadue's blog

Why Russia apologists are often also the main pushers of anti-Israeli BDS

March 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 12.48.19 Pm

Israel, Middle East update and analysis – Ehud Yaari on Sky News

March 3, 2023
(Image: Shutterstock)

Israel is facing twin existential crises – what is Benjamin Netanyahu doing to solve them?

March 2, 2023
The refugee tragedy of 1948 was initially described as afflicting Arabs and the Arab world, not Palestinians or Palestine specifically (Image: Alamy Stock Photo)

Essay: The “Nakba” Narrative

March 2, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States