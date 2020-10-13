Israel in the Media: AIJAC’s Tzvi Fleischer speaks to J-AIR radio

AIJAC’s Dr. Tzvi Fleischer speaks about the subject of “Israel in the Australian media” with David Schulberg of the community radio program ‘The Israel Connexion’ – which airs weekly on J-AIR radio and www.j-air.com.au. The discussion is based in part on reviewing and updating an article by Dr. Fleischer, titled ‘Israel in the Australian Media’, published in the Jewish Political Studies Review some years ago.

https://omny.fm/shows/israel-connexion