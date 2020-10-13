IN THE MEDIA

Israel in the Media: AIJAC’s Tzvi Fleischer speaks to J-AIR radio

Oct 13, 2020

Quiz_IsraelPalestine_New

AIJAC’s Dr. Tzvi Fleischer speaks about the subject of “Israel in the Australian media” with David Schulberg of the community radio program ‘The Israel Connexion’ – which airs weekly on J-AIR radio and www.j-air.com.au. The discussion is based in part on reviewing and updating an article by Dr. Fleischer, titled ‘Israel in the Australian Media’, published in the Jewish Political Studies Review some years ago.

 

https://omny.fm/shows/israel-connexion

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


A media relationship that must end

Oct 8, 2020 | Featured, In the media
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaking at a virtual extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on September 30. (Courtesy of Indonesian Foreign Ministry)

Indonesia, the Palestinians and the new Middle East

Oct 5, 2020 | Featured, In the media
image001

UAE’s and Bahrain’s normalisation of relations with Israel could be an opportunity for Palestinians

Sep 30, 2020 | Featured, In the media
putin1609

Russia’s quest to make itself indispensable in the Middle East

Sep 17, 2020 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
IMG-20200916-WA0026

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates fully normalise relations with Israel – ABC Radio interview

Sep 16, 2020 | In the media
14IN-ISRAEL-GULFUSA

Bridging the gulf to peace

Sep 15, 2020 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits an UNRWA camp in Jordan. Photo: UN Photos

Australia halves UNRWA funding

October 9, 2020
Westernwall2

AIJAC welcomes ABC corrections on Israel’s capital

October 8, 2020
Israeli fighter jets fly over Tel Aviv for Independence Day celebrations

Deconstruction Zone: The prerequisite for peace is Israeli power

October 8, 2020

A media relationship that must end

October 8, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-10-07 at 10.04.00 pm

Bridging the Gulf – UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Subousi

October 8, 2020
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits an UNRWA camp in Jordan. Photo: UN Photos

Australia halves UNRWA funding

October 9, 2020
Westernwall2

AIJAC welcomes ABC corrections on Israel’s capital

October 8, 2020
Israeli fighter jets fly over Tel Aviv for Independence Day celebrations

Deconstruction Zone: The prerequisite for peace is Israeli power

October 8, 2020

A media relationship that must end

October 8, 2020
Screen Shot 2020-10-07 at 10.04.00 pm

Bridging the Gulf – UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Subousi

October 8, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States