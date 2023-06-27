IN THE MEDIA

Australian Government Under Growing Pressure for the Recognition of Palestinian Statehood

Jun 27, 2023 | Jamie Hyams

Free Palestine Rally, Melbourne 2021 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Free Palestine Rally, Melbourne 2021 (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

In general, the current Australian government has clearly been moving away from the strongly pro-Israel position of its predecessor.

 

Jerusalem Post – JUNE 26, 2023

 

There is a genuine concern in Australia that our government may soon recognize “Palestine” as a state, making Australia only the second Western democracy after Sweden to take this premature and counterproductive step.

It would certainly be popular among the rank-and-file members of the Australian Labor Party (ALP), which is led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and has a majority in the parliament. In recent years, ALP’s National Conference and the party conferences of every Australian state, except Victoria, have all passed motions calling for the ALP to recognize a Palestinian state once in government.

The ALP won government last year, unseating former PM Scott Morrison and the Liberal/National coalition. Riding high in opinion polls, it is expected to win at least one more three-year term.

During the 2018 National Conference of ALP, a motion was adopted stating that the Conference:

  • Supports the recognition and right of Israel and Palestine to exist as two states within secure and recognized borders;
  • Calls on the next Labor Government to recognize Palestine as a state; and
  • Expects that this issue will be an important priority for the next Labor Government.

That motion was moved by Penny Wong, who is now the Foreign Minister.

At its 2021 National Conference, a motion to elevate this motion to become an official part of the party’s policy platform, again moved by FM Wong, was again successful.

In the wake of the adoption of the 2021 motion, Senator Wong released a statement that, among other things, said that the resolution “reflects our belief that a true friend of Israel is a true friend of the rights of Palestinians to statehood,” and “reflects Conference’s prior expression of its view on statehood, while recognizing this is a decision for a future Labor government.”

When asked about this issue, Senator Wong has affirmed that the current government sees the question of recognition of Palestine as being at the discretion of the government, despite ALP’s policy platform. However, she has not ruled out that it could happen in this term of parliament.

 There are influential elements within the ALP, including former Foreign Ministers Bob Carr and Gareth Evans, who are very actively campaigning for the government to recognize a Palestinian state.

The internal party pressure on the government recognition of Palestine has intensified in the wake of a motion at the Victorian state Labor party conference on June 18 calling for recognition to occur in “this term” of government. The upcoming national ALP conference scheduled for August is likely to see further attempts by the pro-recognition activists in the party to up the pressure on the government.

Overall, the current Australian government has clearly been moving away from the strongly pro-Israel position of its predecessor. It has already reversed its predecessor’s policies, including recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to halve funding to UNRWA. The new government also has changed Australia’s vote on a number of UN resolutions to a position less favorable to Israel, while some statements on Israel have become more critical.

The party’s left-wing faction, which contains its staunchest supporters of the Palestinians, is also strongly opposed to Australia’s AUKUS military alliance with the US and UK, especially the nuclear-powered submarines Australia will be receiving as part of the agreement. There is some well-informed speculation that the government might agree to recognize Palestine as a trade-off for the left to acquiesce to AUKUS.

The government does understand how strongly the Jewish community feels on this issue, and it does contain strong friends of Israel. We at AIJAC and other community groups continue to strongly argue that, with Palestinian intransigence the main stumbling block to peace, recognition would only reward and encourage the current destructive Palestinian tactics and make peace even harder to attain. The US Administration has also probably communicated that such recognition would be very problematic and destructive.

However, the internal pressure is certainly mounting on PM Albanese’s government to recognize a Palestinian state. If this is to be prevented, Israel should be mobilizing all its means of diplomatic persuasion, and those of as many allies as possible, to convince Canberra to maintain the status quo.

Jamie Hyams is a Senior Policy Analyst at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-747813

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


A celebration of the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer in Tehran (Photo courtesy of Beni Sabti)

Stockholm Syndrome in Tehran

Jun 22, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Oslo Accords signing ceremony in 1993 with then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left), then US President Bill Clinton and former PLO leader Yasser Arafat

Move to recognise Palestine is premature and dangerous

Jun 21, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Image: UN Photo)

Why ALP’s call to recognise Palestine is based on ignorance

Jun 21, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Wk82glTZuZFCNCA5IG3F

Explainer: Why does Saudi Arabia want a ‘nuclear Aramco’?

Jun 16, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt (source: Wikimedia Commons/Julian Meehan)

On Israel and the Palestinians, Greens party like it’s 1947

Jun 14, 2023 | Featured, In the media
Alexey Milchakov, founder of the neo-Nazi Rusich unit that links Wagner and the Russian Imperial Movement

Barbaric Russian paramilitary organisations must be put on Australia’s terror list

Jun 12, 2023 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(Image: Shutterstock, Stuart Miles)

“Less for Less”

June 26, 2023
Victorian ALP delegates at the State Conference (Image: Twitter)

Editorial: Slogans and Symbolism versus Common Sense

June 26, 2023
A celebration of the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer in Tehran (Photo courtesy of Beni Sabti)

Stockholm Syndrome in Tehran

June 22, 2023
Oslo Accords signing ceremony in 1993 with then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left), then US President Bill Clinton and former PLO leader Yasser Arafat

Move to recognise Palestine is premature and dangerous

June 21, 2023
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Image: UN Photo)

Why ALP’s call to recognise Palestine is based on ignorance

June 21, 2023
(Image: Shutterstock, Stuart Miles)

“Less for Less”

June 26, 2023
Victorian ALP delegates at the State Conference (Image: Twitter)

Editorial: Slogans and Symbolism versus Common Sense

June 26, 2023
A celebration of the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer in Tehran (Photo courtesy of Beni Sabti)

Stockholm Syndrome in Tehran

June 22, 2023
Oslo Accords signing ceremony in 1993 with then Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left), then US President Bill Clinton and former PLO leader Yasser Arafat

Move to recognise Palestine is premature and dangerous

June 21, 2023
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (Image: UN Photo)

Why ALP’s call to recognise Palestine is based on ignorance

June 21, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States