IN THE MEDIA

‘Apartheid’ accusation against Israel puts NGOs on road to irrelevance

Feb 7, 2022 | Ahron Shapiro

Image: Amnesty International
Image: Amnesty International

Sky News Australia – 7 February 2022

 

A perverse symbiotic relationship exists between the latest fad by human rights organisations to accuse Israel of “apartheid” against both Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel, whose campaign to bully artists into withdrawing from the Sydney Festival was the focus of much media attention last month.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International became the third NGO to accuse Israel of “apartheid”, following Human Rights Watch and B’tselem last year. If history is any indication, the lock-step tendencies of NGO activity on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would suggest that they won’t be the last.

Meanwhile, BDS – which was born out of the notoriously anti-Semitic UN Durban Conference in 2001 – has relied upon the use of extreme epithets like “apartheid” against Israel from its inception in order to justify itself and its aggressive methods.

The apartheid smear against Israel is absurd, but before explaining why, it’s important to recognise how beating the apartheid drum cynically serves the political ends of the NGOs and the boycotters, like two sides of the same coin.

To a great extent, core supporters for both groups share the same ahistorical worldview: Namely that Jews are not native to Israel, but Palestinians are, making Israel in their minds a settler-colonial project and every Palestinian allegation and grievance gospel that should never be questioned.

Further, these beliefs are today strongly linked to the fashionable idea of intersectionality and the far-fetched attempt by some to apply critical race theory to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This has seen groups like Black Lives Matter join in the apartheid canard despite the fact that over half the Jews in Israel are people of colour and the story of European Jewry is one of relentless exclusion and persecution.

The fact is, we have seen extreme criticism of Israel become the primary litmus test for acceptance into progressive circles and the non-government organisations they support.

While this has been true to some extent for decades, the cost of admission has risen like inflation.

Once, it was enough to criticise Israel for the sins of the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza since 1967 and settlements. Never mind that the capture of the territories was the outcome of a defensive war, and that Israel immediately offered to return land for peace and was rejected.

Never mind that under the 1993 Oslo Accords, well over 90% of Palestinians live in self-rule areas governed by the Palestinian Authority (today in Gaza, by the terror group Hamas).

Never mind that Israel offered the Palestinians statehood opportunities on the equivalent of virtually 100% of the territory after land swaps, plus the removal of isolated settlements, on at least three occasions since 2000 and has been knocked back each time by Palestinian leaders without so much as a counter-offer.

But mere criticism of Israel is passé. Today, that same “woke” groupthink demands Israel is branded with the crime of apartheid. Not just apartheid, but like an arrow with a bullseye painted around it after it lands, a unique apartheid definition has been invented by NGOs like Amnesty to conform with their distorted perception of Israeli transgressions.

Yet whatever problems Israel has – and levelling the playing field for minorities is a challenge all countries face – none of them resemble apartheid.

Israeli Arabs or Israeli Palestinians (every individual can choose for themselves how they wish to be identified), some 20 percent of the population, are guaranteed equal rights under Israeli law from the country’s inception.

An Arab Islamist party forms the lynchpin of Israel’s current unity government and Arabs and Druze serve as current government ministers and heads of influential Knesset committees.

Arabs serve on Israel’s Supreme Court, in government across multiple parties – including Zionist ones – and play leadership roles in science, medicine, sports, entertainment and practically every sector of society imaginable. They can choose to serve in the Israel Defense Forces, and 2020 saw a doubling of Arab enlistment. You can look it up.

Israel’s Religious Affairs Ministry pays the salaries of over 300 imams and muezzins nationwide, and funds the purchase of Korans for use in prayer as well as Islamic schools and colleges. Such schools teach Islamic studies and Arabic, along with general studies. Is this apartheid?

What about the Palestinians of the West Bank? Yes, outside of their self-rule areas they are subject to military laws, while Israeli citizens are subject to Israeli laws. Yet far from an indictment of Israel, this is what international convention dictates – to do otherwise would mean annexation. And that’s something Palestinians emphatically don’t want.

But, remarkably, what these Palestinians have said they do want is a state like Israel. A poll in 2016 found 68% of Palestinians found Israeli democracy to be “Good” or “Very Good”. The same poll saw only 32% say the same of their own Palestinian government.

All evidence points to Israel – with all its flaws – moving towards improving its policies towards its Arab citizens and Palestinians and not the opposite. And nothing supports the vile libel of apartheid.

NGOs and would-be boycotters would do well to reconsider the road they’ve taken – a path to extremism and irrelevance – and instead support those working for peace in the region, instead of those seeking to deepen division.

People like Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, an Arab from Kafr Qasim.

“Israel has many problems that must be solved, both within the Green Line and especially in the Occupied Territories,” Frej tweeted in response to the Amnesty report, “but Israel is not an apartheid state.”

Ahron Shapiro, Senior Policy Analyst, Australia Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Shutterstock

Amnesty’s Israel ‘apartheid’ report sets back Palestinians’ struggle

Feb 9, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Israel boycott bandwagon fails to see functioning democracy

Jan 13, 2022 | Featured, In the media
Acrobatic group Gravity and Other Myths will still be performing The Pulse at Sydney Festival 2022, putting its art above BDS demands

Misguided representation of Israeli-Palestinian relations has no place in our society

Jan 7, 2022 | Featured, In the media
(Source: United Nations)

Israel victimised by broken UN System

Dec 28, 2021 | Featured, In the media
Image: Quinn Dombrowksi/Flickr

An untruth about the IHRA antisemitism definition

Dec 9, 2021 | Featured, In the media
A US soldier patrols with Afghan soldiers in the village of Yawez in Wardak province, Afghanistan, 17 February 2010 (credit: U.S. Army, Flickr).

The Afghanistan retreat: We may soon be recalling why we went there in the first place.

Dec 8, 2021 | Featured, In the media

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

Amnesty’s Israel ‘apartheid’ report sets back Palestinians’ struggle

February 9, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The self-destruction of an NGO: Amnesty International has form

February 8, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee Inquiry into Religious Discrimination Bill 2021 and related bills

February 7, 2022
Bac62b1d Fa44 790bext2c2416870

A travesty from Amnesty?

February 4, 2022
YouTube sensation (in Israel) Xi Xiaoqi, known as “Chinese Itzik” (Screenshot)

Essay: Chinese Itzik comes to Haifa

February 3, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Amnesty’s Israel ‘apartheid’ report sets back Palestinians’ struggle

February 9, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

The self-destruction of an NGO: Amnesty International has form

February 8, 2022
Image: Shutterstock

Submission to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee Inquiry into Religious Discrimination Bill 2021 and related bills

February 7, 2022
Bac62b1d Fa44 790bext2c2416870

A travesty from Amnesty?

February 4, 2022
YouTube sensation (in Israel) Xi Xiaoqi, known as “Chinese Itzik” (Screenshot)

Essay: Chinese Itzik comes to Haifa

February 3, 2022

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States