FRESH AIR

IN THE MEDIA

After the atrocities of 7 October and amid the devastation in Gaza, remembering the Holocaust rightly is a moral obligation

Jan 29, 2024 | Ran Porat

The entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp (image: Shutterstock)
The entrance to the Auschwitz concentration camp (image: Shutterstock)

ABC Religion & Ethics – 26 January 2024

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was established by the United Nations in 2005. Held on 27 January, it is meant to commemorate those murdered — Jewish and other minorities — by Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

The Holocaust — Shoah in Hebrew — looms large in my life, as it does for most Jews. The history of the Holocaust is taught in Israeli schools all year round, and it is marked on a special Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day (Yom HaZikaron laShoah ve-laG’vurah) once a year. Family members from my grandparents’ generation perished in Nazi concentration and death camps, others survived and lived to tell their story. The bravery of one of my relatives, Moshe Bahir, was even recounted in the 1987 film Escape From Sobibor.

Growing up in Israel, I was taught from an early age the central lessons of the Shoah: that Jews can only be truly safe and free within a sovereign State of Israel; that the genocide experienced by the Jewish people presents a warning to people everywhere not to be complacent concerning the murderous intentions of evil regimes; that recognition of our common humanity and protection of human rights are among our highest responsibilities.

From the Holocaust to the events of 7 October

The lessons we learned from the Holocaust have acquired a new relevance in the aftermath of the massacre of almost 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children by Hamas terrorists on 7 October 2023, and during the war in Gaza that ensued — a war which has already resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Who could miss the thread connecting the Nazi death camps with the killing fields of the music festival near Kibbutz Re’im and of those other 22 Israeli towns and kibbutzim near Gaza?

The frenzy of mass murdertorturerape and kidnapping committed by Hamas on that black Saturday has been described as “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust”. As such, it struck at the very foundation of the State of Israel — the conviction that Jews must exercise self-determination and have a strong army to ensure they can defend themselves against threats determined to exterminate them. Hamas, and their Nazi-inspired backers in the Middle East, represent precisely such a threat.

In the wake of 7 October, we have also witnessed the worrying resurgence of denial. In much the same way that many wish to deny the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust, so too the minimisation or outright denial of the atrocities committed on 7 October has grown popular among anti-Israel ranks. Most of the media in the Arab world ignore the brutal details of that attack, fail to mention Hamas’s willingness to engage in infanticide, rape and torture of Israeli civilians, and focus instead on the suffering of the Palestinians as a result of Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

Tragically, the Palestinian Authority — the entity with which Israel is expected to negotiate a future two-state solution — has spread conspiracy theories that the IDF were responsible for the murder of Israeli citizens on 7 October, and promoted misinformation about the war in Gaza.

Distorting the significance of the Holocaust

Adding to this injury is the insult of the ongoing comparisons made between Nazi Germany and the State of Israel. The unparalleled and unprecedented nature of the Holocaust — which, let’s remember, was an ideologically driven, highly industrialised, relentlessly genocidal campaign aimed at the total extermination of Jews qua Jews — is in this way warped and rejected by critics of Israel. When what the IDF is doing in Gaza is said to amount to “genocide” — which is the charge now being considered by the International Court of Justice — or when Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is depicted as a kind of Hitler, Jews are effectively declared “guilty of precisely what was done to them”.

This is in no way to minimise the tragedy of the 25,000 who have died and 60,000 who have been injured in Gaza since the war began (according to figures provided by the Hamas-run health ministry). The deaths of so many Palestinians, young and old, men and women, entire families, is both horrible and heartbreaking. Our shared values tell us that the safety, the well-being, the lives and livelihood of residents of Gaza is as sacred as that of Israelis. To maintain hope for future reconciliation between both sides of this conflict, it is imperative that the quality of life and freedoms of Palestinian civilians be secured and preserved once the current war is finished. As citizens of a democracy, Israelis will need to engage in some collective soul-searching at that time. I have no doubt that the number of Palestinians who paid the ultimate price in this war will be part of this frank post-war discussion.

Yet, morally and legally, it must also be frankly acknowledged that Hamas bears an enormous share of the responsibility for this catastrophe — and not just because of the scale and brutality of the terror it unleashed on Israeli civilians on 7 October. Hamas officials have brazenly stated how little they care about the welfare of the people of Gaza. They have embedded their military infrastructure within the civilian population, operating a vast tunnel network with entry points in hospitalsschools and apartment buildings. Its fighters deliberately shoot rockets at Israelis from heavily populated areas. By launching their heinous attack on Israeli civilians, their intention was to draw the State of Israel into what the political philosopher Michael Walzer has called an “asymmetry trap”:

Deliberately putting the entire civilian population in harm’s way is a military and political strategy. It is designed to make it impossible for the enemy to fight without killing civilians. This has been Hamas’s strategy in all its wars with Israel; it embeds its fighters in the residential neighborhoods of Gaza’s cities and in the institutions that serve civilians. It stores rockets in mosques and schools, puts its communication and control centers in or under hospitals, and fires rockets from schoolyards and hospital parking lots. This is macro-immorality. Every dead civilian is a political asset for Hamas, and this probably accounts for its failure to build civilian shelters (in contrast to the tunnels that protect only fighters). As the number of dead and injured civilians mounts, Israel is held responsible for the killing … [T]he toll of death and injury is horrifying, and the normal human response to such suffering is a cry for it all to end: stop the fighting! — which is, again, the response Hamas’s strategy is meant to produce.

I would not suggest that the State of Israel bears no responsibility for its response to what transpired on 7 October, nor would I blame anyone who cried, from the depths of their soul, for an end to the death and destruction in Gaza. But to call what is taking place in Gaza “genocide” and to place Israelis in the same league as Nazis is, to my mind, a distortion of history.

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” These words of the philosopher George Santayana have been on my mind as we approach International Holocaust Remembrance Day this year. But I fear that those who distort the memory of the Shoah in light of the conflict in Gaza may be doing something even worse — condemning humanity to spiral towards ever more hatred, instead of reaching for healing.

With the passing of ever more Holocaust survivors, it is imperative that Australian children are taught about the Holocaust in school, so they will understand its true uniqueness and import, and the lessons it can still teach us all.

Ran Porat is a Lecturer on Israel and Middle Eastern Affairs at Monash University and an affiliate research associate at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation. He is also a research associate at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) and a research fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


(Image: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock)

Netanyahu’s critics ignore Israel’s right to security, peace

Jan 29, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Dr Tal Becker presents Israel's opening statement before the International Court of Justice in the Hague (Image: International Court of Justice)

Was October 7 an act of genocide?

Jan 24, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
(Image: Shutterstock)

“Lies, damned lies and statistics” in Gaza

Jan 17, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

Australia needs to join the US and UK in sanctioning Hamas and Iran

Jan 12, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
YouTube screenshot

Propaganda and “Fake Journalists” in Gaza

Jan 10, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR
Image: Shutterstock

Hamas is the cause, not the effect, of Israeli policies

Dec 22, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR
(Image: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock)

Netanyahu’s critics ignore Israel’s right to security, peace

Jan 29, 2024 | Featured, Fresh AIR, In the media
Fighters from Hamas' Qassam Brigades

Hamas gladly puts its people in harm’s way

Jan 24, 2024 | Featured, In the media
US jets taking off to conduct airstrikes against Houthi positions on Jan. 11 (image: Twitter/@OSINTtechnical)

Sanctions can no longer be the sole response to Tehran’s blatant provocations

Jan 21, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Aid convoy trucks in front of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip (Image: Sayed Hassan/Alamy Live News)

Israel’s policy in Gaza is the opposite of the “deliberate starvation” lie

Jan 19, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Image: Shutterstock

Penny Wong must understand that many Palestinians see all Israelis as ‘settlers’

Jan 17, 2024 | Featured, In the media
Screenshot 2024 01 17 At 9.39.55 Am

“In calling for a permanent ceasefire now, it leaves Hamas in place”: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

Jan 17, 2024 | Featured, In the media, Video

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(Image: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock)

Netanyahu’s critics ignore Israel’s right to security, peace

January 29, 2024
The International Court of Justice prepares to deliver its findings on Jan. 26.

AIJAC pleased ICJ permitted Israel’s just war of self-defence against Hamas to continue

January 27, 2024
In Gaza, “the IDF continues to face one of the most difficult and complex combat environments any armed force has ever had to deal with,” yet has “taken all reasonable measures to achieve its mission while minimising harm to the civilian population” (Image: IDF)

The morality of IDF manoeuvres in Gaza

January 25, 2024
The Houthis are an integral part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps network, so it makes little sense to try to deter them independently (Image: Maad Ali/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News)

Stopping the Houthis requires thinking bigger

January 25, 2024
The proceedings against Israel in the International Court of Justice reveal a surreal disconnection from reality (screenshot)

Europa Europa: Upside down in the Hague

January 25, 2024
(Image: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock)

Netanyahu’s critics ignore Israel’s right to security, peace

January 29, 2024
The International Court of Justice prepares to deliver its findings on Jan. 26.

AIJAC pleased ICJ permitted Israel’s just war of self-defence against Hamas to continue

January 27, 2024
In Gaza, “the IDF continues to face one of the most difficult and complex combat environments any armed force has ever had to deal with,” yet has “taken all reasonable measures to achieve its mission while minimising harm to the civilian population” (Image: IDF)

The morality of IDF manoeuvres in Gaza

January 25, 2024
The Houthis are an integral part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps network, so it makes little sense to try to deter them independently (Image: Maad Ali/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News)

Stopping the Houthis requires thinking bigger

January 25, 2024
The proceedings against Israel in the International Court of Justice reveal a surreal disconnection from reality (screenshot)

Europa Europa: Upside down in the Hague

January 25, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States