Statement on the Passing of HRH Prince Philip

AIJAC expresses its sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Prince Philip.

The son of one of the Righteous Among the Nations, he demonstrated a courageous determination and commitment to fight against the Nazis in war and to fight Nazism as an evil ideology at home and abroad.

As a prominent public figure for so many years, he served his country and the Commonwealth with dedication, flair and great distinction. He had a strong, unique personality and generated a real warmth.

May his memory always be a blessing.

Mark Leibler, National Chairman

Dr Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director

Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council