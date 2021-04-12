MEDIA RELEASES
Statement on the Passing of HRH Prince Philip
Apr 12, 2021 | AIJAC
AIJAC expresses its sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Prince Philip.
The son of one of the Righteous Among the Nations, he demonstrated a courageous determination and commitment to fight against the Nazis in war and to fight Nazism as an evil ideology at home and abroad.
As a prominent public figure for so many years, he served his country and the Commonwealth with dedication, flair and great distinction. He had a strong, unique personality and generated a real warmth.
May his memory always be a blessing.
Mark Leibler, National Chairman
Dr Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director
Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council