Statement on the Passing of HRH Prince Philip

Apr 12, 2021 | AIJAC

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

AIJAC expresses its sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Prince Philip.

The son of one of the Righteous Among the Nations, he demonstrated a courageous determination and commitment to fight against the Nazis in war and to fight Nazism as an evil ideology at home and abroad.

As a prominent public figure for so many years, he served his country and the Commonwealth with dedication, flair and great distinction. He had a strong, unique personality and generated a real warmth.

May his memory always be a blessing.

 

Mark Leibler, National Chairman
Dr Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director

Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council

RECENT POSTS

(Credit: Adam Calaitzis/ Shutterstock)

The path to extremism needs to be blocked

April 12, 2021
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and State Councilor of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi signing the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Program in Teheran on March 27 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

An Iran-China Alliance?

April 9, 2021
Aijac 16 9

Statement regarding Melissa Parke

April 9, 2021
A medical worker inoculates a recipient with a COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, Jan. 10, 2021 (Credit: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock)

Deconstruction Zone: A Pandemic “Light Unto the Nations”

April 9, 2021
An-Najah University (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Biblio File: Military Campuses

April 9, 2021
