Malka Leifer extradited

With an enormous sense of relief, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the news that Malka Leifer is en route to Australia to face 74 counts of child sexual abuse.

Thirteen years after she was rushed out of Australia, Leifer, the former principal of Adass Israel Girls School, will return to face criminal charges.

“We hope the images of Malka Leifer being escorted onto a plane to Australia will bring some satisfaction to her alleged victims,” Mark Leibler, AIJAC national chairman, said.