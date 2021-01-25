MEDIA RELEASES

Malka Leifer extradited

Jan 25, 2021 | AIJAC staff

1528974732.TPS180614HM5.t5b2233c9.m2048.xQRBP0kEjikTRcT35R2YbcYL74wruMRYROIKupzFRap4

 

With an enormous sense of relief, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the news that Malka Leifer is en route to Australia to face 74 counts of child sexual abuse.

Thirteen years after she was rushed out of Australia, Leifer, the former principal of Adass Israel Girls School, will return to face criminal charges.

“We hope the images of Malka Leifer being escorted onto a plane to Australia will bring some satisfaction to her alleged victims,” Mark Leibler, AIJAC national chairman, said.

“Her alleged victims have endured so much for so long and we hope this news has brought them a renewed sense of relief and strength as their pursuit of justice continues.”

“We acknowledge the long-term commitment of those in the Israeli Government, including a personal reassurance from President Reuven Rivlin, in achieving this outcome, but most significantly, the essential role of the independent Israeli justice system which pursued Malka Leifer’s extradition for so many years, so doggedly,” Dr Colin Rubenstein, AIJAC executive director, said.

 “This has been an extremely long journey, and while it is not over yet, progress today has been dramatically gratifying,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

