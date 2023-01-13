MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC’s statement on the Perrottet Nazi uniform controversy

Jan 13, 2023 | Colin Rubenstein

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet apologises for wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday "fancy dress" party (screenshot)
Dominic Perrottet’s decision, as a 21 year old, to wear a Nazi uniform as “fancy dress” was not just poor judgement, but wrong and offensive. The multiple crimes against humanity committed by the Nazis, most notably the Holocaust, should never be trivialised. The costume was a serious mistake, for which the Premier has appropriately and sincerely apologised.

At a time of rising antisemitism globally, we call on all Australians to rededicate themselves with all seriousness to promote tolerance, mutual respect and coexistence, the core values of  Australian democracy and multiculturalism, and to fight all forces of racism – including especially the antisemitism that impelled the Nazis to carry out systemic, industrialised mass murder in the lifetimes of many people who are still alive.

AIJAC hopes that this episode will help us all recall that the forces that led to the crimes of Nazism are regrettably still around and need to be actively fought even today.

