AIJAC welcomes NSW Nazi symbol ban

AIJAC welcomes the adoption by the NSW Government, and the unanimous support from both houses of the NSW parliament, of legislation banning knowingly displaying a Nazi symbol in public without a reasonable excuse.



As NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said in concluding debate on the legislation, “There is no room in our society for what Nazi symbols represent—hatred, abject racism and genocide. The bill reaffirms the New South Wales Government’s powerful opposition to extremism and neo-Nazism and its powerful commitment to abolishing serious vilification and hate crimes.”



AIJAC hopes both Queensland and Tasmania, which have also announced they intend to introduce swastika bans, and the other states and territories as well, will move quickly to introduce and adopt such legislation. These bans are an important tool to deter open displays of antisemitism and further marginalise racist extremists, and will help strengthen communal cohesion and harmony across Australia.