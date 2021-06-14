MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes new Israeli government, pays tribute to Netanyahu’s achievements

Jun 14, 2021 | AIJAC staff

New Israeli PM Naftali Bennett (R); Alternative PM and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (C) and Defence Minister Benny Gantz (L) (Photo: Noam Moscowitz / Knesset spokesperson)
New Israeli PM Naftali Bennett (R); Alternative PM and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (C) and Defence Minister Benny Gantz (L) (Photo: Noam Moscowitz / Knesset spokesperson)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has welcomed the swearing-in of Israel’s new broad coalition government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, after a long period of political instability in the Jewish state, including four elections in two years.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler AC said, “We wish every success to Israel’s broad new coalition government. Despite its ideological diversity, new PM Naftali Bennett, Alternative PM Yair Lapid and their team appear united by a determination to provide a workable government during an immensely challenging time for Israel on numerous fronts – diplomatic, security, economic, health and others. This coalition includes both strong personalities and idealistic parliamentarians who will bring a diverse range of skills and initiatives to the table. We very much hope this new government will succeed in putting an end to the political stalemate which has afflicted Israeli in such a frustrating way over the past two years.”

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM added, “We look forward to exploring new opportunities to strengthen the Australia/Israel relationship under this broad new Israeli government.”

“AIJAC also pays tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has completed more than twelve years of leading Israel’s government and has overseen enormous advances for Israel in the diplomatic and economic fields. For these achievements, he deserves the gratitude of all friends of Israel – and of course he appears to have no intention of leaving the political stage,” Rubenstein added.

For additional information, contact Colin Rubenstein on 0418-339-721.

