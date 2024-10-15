MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes new Iran missile sanctions, but calls for more coordination with allies

Oct 15, 2024 | Colin Rubenstein

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the Government’s belated decision to impose sanctions on five Iranian individuals involved in the regime’s missile program.

The sanctioned individuals are:

  • Nader Khoon Siavash and Seyed Mirahmad Nooshin, both Directors in Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organisation (AIO)
  • Mohammad Gholami, senior official in the AIO
  • Sayyed Javad Musavi, Commercial Director of Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG)
  • Amir Radfar, Director of Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG)

The Government said the program poses “a material threat to regional and international security,” citing Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile attack against Israel and its provision of missiles and other equipment to its regional proxies to launch daily attacks as well as to Russia for use against Ukraine.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said: “The announcement of sanctions against these individuals sends an important message to the Iranian regime that its destabilising and destructive proliferation and use of missiles will not be tolerated. Unfortunately, the message is undercut by the Government’s continuing reluctance to coordinate with allies with regard to sanctions.

“Iran’s shipment of ballistic missiles to Russia saw all of Australia’s allies acting more than a month ago, for instance, while all our Government did was send a supportive tweet on September 11. Why did it take more than a month for Australia to announce these sanctions? Moreover, why has the Government failed to impose any new sanctions targeting the Iranian regime’s escalating support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the form of artillery and small arms ammunition, drones and other materiel since March 20, 2023?”

Dr Rubenstein noted that “All five individuals sanctioned today were sanctioned by the UK six months ago, on April 18. Siavash has been sanctioned by the European Union, Canada and the US since 2023. Musavi and Nooshin have been sanctioned by the US and Canada since 2016. Gholami has been sanctioned by the US since 2020, Radfar since 2023. Australia continues to wait months or, in some cases, years to add individuals clearly worthy of sanctions to its Consolidated List instead of acting alongside its allies.

“It is vital to coordinate the timing and targets of Australian sanctions with allies and partners to increase their impact, a key theme in AIJAC’s recent submission to the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Reference Committee’s inquiry into Australia’s sanctions regime earlier this year,” he concluded.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

AIJAC deeply dismayed at Senate Committee decision not to recommend judicial inquiry into campus antisemitism

Oct 2, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/ screenshot)

AIJAC condemns latest Iranian aggression against Israel

Oct 2, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: X/ Twitter

AIJAC calls for better enforcement of Australia’s laws against supporting listed terrorist groups 

Oct 1, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
United Nations General Assembly Hall (2)

AIJAC extremely disappointed in Australia’s abstention on UN resolution

Sep 19, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
Iranian-made drones have wrought havoc in Ukrainian cities (Image: Creative Commons/Twitter)

AIJAC calls on Government to follow allies and sanction Iran over missile exports to Russia

Sep 13, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases
The “encampment” at the University of Sydney (Image: X/Twitter)

AIJAC welcomes Federal Government announcement of National Student Ombudsman

Sep 9, 2024 | Featured, Media Releases

RECENT POSTS

Syrians celebrate the demise of Hassan Nasrallah (Image: X/ Hamdi Rifai)

The Syrian town that Hezbollah almost starved to death

October 16, 2024
Prayer ceremony for Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) on the Tel Aviv Promenade (Image: Shutterstock)

The Last Word: Lessons of a year of war

October 16, 2024
Nova

Cine File: The day the music died

October 16, 2024
Sheik Youssef Nabha of Sydney’s Arrahman Mosque (Image: YouTube screenshot)

Sydney Sheikh holds hateful vigil mourning Nasrallah

October 16, 2024
Graphic showing Hamas use of a school as a base – an increasingly common pattern in northern Gaza (Image: IDF)

Hamas’ command centres in schools 

October 16, 2024
Syrians celebrate the demise of Hassan Nasrallah (Image: X/ Hamdi Rifai)

The Syrian town that Hezbollah almost starved to death

October 16, 2024
Prayer ceremony for Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) on the Tel Aviv Promenade (Image: Shutterstock)

The Last Word: Lessons of a year of war

October 16, 2024
Nova

Cine File: The day the music died

October 16, 2024
Sheik Youssef Nabha of Sydney’s Arrahman Mosque (Image: YouTube screenshot)

Sydney Sheikh holds hateful vigil mourning Nasrallah

October 16, 2024
Graphic showing Hamas use of a school as a base – an increasingly common pattern in northern Gaza (Image: IDF)

Hamas’ command centres in schools 

October 16, 2024

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA