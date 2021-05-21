MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire after 11 days of fighting

May 21, 2021 | AIJAC

(Credit: Roman Yanushevsky/ Shutterstock)
(Credit: Roman Yanushevsky/ Shutterstock)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the ceasefire in Israel and Gaza reached yesterday.

AIJAC deeply regrets the loss of civilian loss of life. Israeli Jews, Israeli Arabs and foreign nationals were all killed by Hamas rockets indiscriminately fired from Gaza.

We also mourn the many innocent Palestinian civilians, cynically exploited yet again by Hamas as human shields, who have also been also victims of the past 11 days of fighting

Moreover, it now appears to be confirmed that at least 16 Gazans, including eight children, were killed by Hamas rockets that fell short on the first day of this conflict, and the total number of Palestinian victims of the hundreds of Hamas rockets that landed inside Gaza is likely to be higher.

AIJAC commends the Israel Defence Forces on their efforts to destroy Hamas military infrastructure and arsenal assets, while minimising civilian loss of life, including attempting to destroy approximately 100 kilometres of underground tunnels used by Hamas to build, store and transport weapons inside Gaza and to hide after attacks.

“This deadly conflict was provoked by a desperate Hamas focussed only on murdering Israeli civilians as a means of bidding for political power and Palestinian leadership, and uninterested in protecting its own people,” AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said.

“We learnt clearly during the past 11 days that Hamas has devoted huge resources to building vast tunnel networks to shelter its own fighters – and zero effort toward providing places for Gaza’s civilian residents to shelter in the conflicts Hamas continually provokes with Israel.

“Let us not forget that Hamas began this conflict by firing masses of missiles at Israeli on the evening of May 10 in an unprovoked attack. It’s a widely-proscribed terrorist group sworn to the destruction of Israel and backed and financed and armed by the Iranian regime, which has made clear its ambitions and efforts to wipe Israel off the map.

“AIJAC welcomes the ceasefire. Now the international community must find a way to prevent a repeat of this conflict by disarming and marginalising Hamas, while also rebuilding Gaza for the benefit of its residents.”

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Scomo

AIJAC welcomes statement by PM Morrison on Israel’s right to defend itself

May 14, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
230T2 Beersheva. Ben Gurion University Shelter (5855) Dani Machlis

AIJAC condemns Hamas rocket barrage on Israel

May 11, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Racism Web

AIJAC applauds announcement that Australia will not attend controversial Durban 4 conference

May 6, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Israeli security officials and rescuers inspect the dead bodies of dozens of Ultra-Orthodox Jews who died during an event during Lag Ba'Omer; in Mount Meron, Israel (Credit: David Cohen/EPA)

AIJAC “deeply shaken” by tragic accident at Mount Meron

Apr 30, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Ez9KTQFWUAMBDZedit

AIJAC’s response to Human Rights Watch’s new report accusing Israel of “Apartheid”

Apr 27, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Message from the Hon. Scott Morrison

Apr 15, 2021 | Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(Credit: Shutterstock)

The folly of ‘even-handedness’ in the Hamas-Israel conflict

May 19, 2021
A child passes a bombed-out residential block in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City (Credit: Ryan Rodrick Beiler/Shutterstock)

Provocation and retaliation at heart of Gaza war

May 18, 2021
Children

Media myths being spread during the current Israel-Hamas conflict

May 16, 2021
(Credit: amir meiri)

The Palestinian victims of Hamas’ missiles

May 15, 2021
Scomo

AIJAC welcomes statement by PM Morrison on Israel’s right to defend itself

May 14, 2021
(Credit: Shutterstock)

The folly of ‘even-handedness’ in the Hamas-Israel conflict

May 19, 2021
A child passes a bombed-out residential block in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City (Credit: Ryan Rodrick Beiler/Shutterstock)

Provocation and retaliation at heart of Gaza war

May 18, 2021
Children

Media myths being spread during the current Israel-Hamas conflict

May 16, 2021
(Credit: amir meiri)

The Palestinian victims of Hamas’ missiles

May 15, 2021
Scomo

AIJAC welcomes statement by PM Morrison on Israel’s right to defend itself

May 14, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States