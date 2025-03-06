AIJAC welcomes arrest of person who threatened mass violence against Muslims

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council welcomes the arrest of the person who allegedly threatened mass violence against Muslims.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler and Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein stated, “The prompt arrest of the alleged perpetrator is welcomed by the Jewish community. Hatred and threats of violence lead to a climate of intimidation and, all too often, actual violence. It’s what the Jewish community has been facing for the last year and a half, and something no one wants to see this visited upon any other Australians.”

Leibler and Rubenstein added, “We unreservedly condemn the racist and un-Australian threats made against the Masjid al-Bayt al-Islami, and extend our thoughts and prayers to the members of that congregation.”