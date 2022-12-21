MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes announcement of Ralph King as new Ambassador to Israel

Dec 21, 2022 | AIJAC staff

Ralph King (2)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today welcomed the announcement that career diplomat Ralph King will be appointed as Australia’s next Ambassador to Israel.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein stated, “We have known Ambassador King for many years, and he has frequently hosted functions for AIJAC guests at Canberra‘s Department of Foreign Affairs in the past. His great experience in the region, where he has served as Australia’s chief of mission in Cairo, Riyadh and Kuwait, should serve him in very good stead, especially in promoting and expanding the new diplomatic and economic opportunities created by the Abraham Accords. We congratulate Ambassador King on his new role, and look forward to working with him closely to further develop and strengthen the already excellent ties between Canberra and Jerusalem.”

Qatar World Cup Logo

Qatar’s divisive and politicised World Cup

December 21, 2022
Rapper Kanye West

Antisemitism is breaking into the mainstream

December 19, 2022
Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur to the United Nations Human Rights Council (Image: Shutterstock)

Antisemitism scandal erupts around another UN Human Rights Council official

December 16, 2022
The unprecedented Negev summit of moderate Arab regimes that Israel hosted last year (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Essay: More than Normalisation

December 16, 2022
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) greets Iranian dissidents Masih Alinejad, Ladan Boroumand and Shima Babaie on Nov. 12 (Screenshot)

An Awakening on Iran’s Ayatollahs?

December 16, 2022
