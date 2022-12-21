AIJAC welcomes announcement of Ralph King as new Ambassador to Israel

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today welcomed the announcement that career diplomat Ralph King will be appointed as Australia’s next Ambassador to Israel.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein stated, “We have known Ambassador King for many years, and he has frequently hosted functions for AIJAC guests at Canberra‘s Department of Foreign Affairs in the past. His great experience in the region, where he has served as Australia’s chief of mission in Cairo, Riyadh and Kuwait, should serve him in very good stead, especially in promoting and expanding the new diplomatic and economic opportunities created by the Abraham Accords. We congratulate Ambassador King on his new role, and look forward to working with him closely to further develop and strengthen the already excellent ties between Canberra and Jerusalem.”