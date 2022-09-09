AIJAC mourns Queen Elizabeth II

AIJAC mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth for an extraordinary 70 years. Her life story exemplified public service and apolitical national and global leadership and she leaves behind an unparalleled legacy. AIJAC wishes her son and successor King Charles III all success in continuing that legacy.

As British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis noted, “her affection for the Jewish people ran deep and her respect for our values was palpable.” May her memory be a blessing.

Mark Leibler AC

National Chairman

Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM

Executive Director