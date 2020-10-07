MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC meets with new Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths

Oct 7, 2020 | AIJAC

paul-griffiths-sml-ed

Media Release

 

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler and Executive Director Colin Rubenstein have met with Australia’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths, in an online session in which they were able to extend their congratulations on his appointment and wish him every success during his term in Israel.

They had a positive and constructive discussion on the growing ties, and further potential areas of cooperation, between Australia and Israel. Leibler and Rubenstein expressed gratitude for the sterling efforts of outgoing Ambassador Chris Cannan, noting the hospitality he often extended to various AIJAC Rambam Israel Fellowship groups. They felt confident that this cooperation would continue during Ambassador Griffiths’ tenure.

Following the warm and productive exchange, they were reassured that Australia/Israel ties would continue to be further enhanced, to the mutual benefit of both countries.

For additional information, contact AIJAC on 0418-339-721. 

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Ambassador Richard Schifter with Dr Colin Rubenstein in 2002

AIJAC mourns the passing of Ambassador Richard Schifter

Oct 6, 2020 | Media Releases
leifer

AIJAC welcomes decision to extradite Malka Leifer

Sep 22, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Israel's representative at the UN ECOSOC this week.

AIJAC welcomes Australia’s UN ECOSOC stance

Sep 21, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
IMG 20200916 WA0020

AIJAC hails signing of Abraham Accords in Washington

Sep 16, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Isr_Bah_web

AIJAC welcomes announcement of Israel-Bahrain ties

Sep 12, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

AIJAC warmly welcomes “historic breakthrough” of official Israel-UAE relations

Aug 14, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

49755957558_64f0140522_c

Israel roils under COVID-19 second wave

October 7, 2020
Longstanding taboos against urging peaceful relations with Israel have been well and truly broken, at least in the Persian Gulf

Arabs: Israel is not our enemy

October 7, 2020
Regular critics of Israel mostly fell silent on the Abraham Accords

Media Microscope: Arguing with Peace?

October 7, 2020
Ambassador Richard Schifter with Dr Colin Rubenstein in 2002

AIJAC mourns the passing of Ambassador Richard Schifter

October 6, 2020
An Age article on the Jordan Valley was flooded with anti-Israel smears and distortions

Noted and Quoted – October 2020

October 6, 2020
49755957558_64f0140522_c

Israel roils under COVID-19 second wave

October 7, 2020
Longstanding taboos against urging peaceful relations with Israel have been well and truly broken, at least in the Persian Gulf

Arabs: Israel is not our enemy

October 7, 2020
Regular critics of Israel mostly fell silent on the Abraham Accords

Media Microscope: Arguing with Peace?

October 7, 2020
Ambassador Richard Schifter with Dr Colin Rubenstein in 2002

AIJAC mourns the passing of Ambassador Richard Schifter

October 6, 2020
An Age article on the Jordan Valley was flooded with anti-Israel smears and distortions

Noted and Quoted – October 2020

October 6, 2020

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States