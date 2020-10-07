AIJAC meets with new Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths

Media Release

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler and Executive Director Colin Rubenstein have met with Australia’s newly-appointed Ambassador to Israel Paul Griffiths, in an online session in which they were able to extend their congratulations on his appointment and wish him every success during his term in Israel.

They had a positive and constructive discussion on the growing ties, and further potential areas of cooperation, between Australia and Israel. Leibler and Rubenstein expressed gratitude for the sterling efforts of outgoing Ambassador Chris Cannan, noting the hospitality he often extended to various AIJAC Rambam Israel Fellowship groups. They felt confident that this cooperation would continue during Ambassador Griffiths’ tenure.

Following the warm and productive exchange, they were reassured that Australia/Israel ties would continue to be further enhanced, to the mutual benefit of both countries.

For additional information, contact AIJAC on 0418-339-721.