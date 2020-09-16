AIJAC hails signing of Abraham Accords in Washington

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today hailed the signing of the Abraham Accords, formalising the normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, and between Bahrain and Israel, at the White House overnight.

Signed by President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, the Accords provide the basis for full diplomatic, economic and other ties between Israel and the two Gulf states.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler said, “History was made overnight in Washington, thanks to the vision, courage and dedication of President Trump and his team, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and UAE and Bahraini leaders. As Netanyahu said, these agreements have the potential to be ‘a pivot of history,’ transforming the Middle East in a more peaceful direction and enhancing the security of both Israel and its Gulf state partners.”

AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein added, “There is every reason to hope these deals, and the new regional alignment they herald, will empower the Western-leaning Sunni Arab grouping in the Middle East through more open ties with Israel – boosting stability, expanding cooperation on defence and intelligence, trade, investment and joint technological development, and the potential for increased cross-cultural dialogue. Meanwhile, the rejectionist forces determined to destabilise the region – especially Iran and its allies – should find themselves weakened and contained.

“AIJAC also strong condemns the rocket fire from Gaza timed to coincide with the ceremony, injuring several Israelis in Ashdod. This was yet another sign of how the forces of rejection continue to threaten hopes for a more peaceful and prosperous life for all residents of the region,” Dr. Rubenstein concluded.

