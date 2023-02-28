AIJAC expresses dismay at lives lost, but strongly condemns violent rioting by settlers in Huwara

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today expresses concern about rising levels of West Bank terrorism and its dismay and sadness at the lives lost, while strongly condemning Sunday’s violent rioting by settlers in the West Bank town of Huwara.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein stated, “We share the anger, dismay and sadness of all Israelis at the cold-blooded murder of brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, ages 21 and 19, on Sunday as they drove through the town of Huwara. We are further dismayed by the murder of another innocent motorist, Elan Ganele, age 27, near Jericho yesterday.

“Yet nothing can justify the violence perpetrated against innocent Palestinian residents of Huwara and their property on Sunday night by a mob of some 400 rioters, who appear to have mostly been settlers. Such vigilante violence, reportedly leading to fire damage to several dozen buildings and numerous cars, and the death of at least one Palestinian man and injury to dozens more, is criminal behaviour contrary to both Israeli law and Jewish values, and AIJAC condemns it strongly.”

“AIJAC calls on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Galant to spare no effort in seeking to restore calm, to catch the terrorists responsible for the two murderous shootings, and to bring to justice all those who committed crimes against persons or property in Huwara on Sunday evening,” he concluded.