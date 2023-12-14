MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC endorses efforts to urge International Committee of the Red Cross to demand access to Israeli hostages

Dec 15, 2023 | AIJAC

The International Red Cross headquarters in Geneva (Photo: Shutterstock)
The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today endorsed the grassroots Australian effort urging Red Cross Australia to lobby its international umbrella organisation to demand access to, and the release of, the Israeli hostages who remain in captivity since being abducted by Hamas on October 7.

AIJAC also rejected excuses from the International Committee of the Red Cross, saying it was “unable to force our way in (to Gaza)”. (ICRC official communications – 6 December 2023)

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

“Throughout its 160-year history, the International Committee of the Red Cross has repeatedly disappointed and failed the Jewish people, and in recent years it has displayed a pronounced bias against the Jewish State, Israel.

“The Red Cross frequently emphasises its so-called `neutral’ stance and commitment to the well-being and safety of non-combatants and civilians; if this is the case, it should be actively present inside Gaza, ensuring the welfare of the hostages and providing them with urgently needed medical attention.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross has an obligation to demand access, and subsequently demand that Hamas immediately and unconditionally release all Israeli hostages.

“The families and supporters of the Israeli hostages have expressed their frustration and disappointment with the International Committee of the Red Cross for its inaction regarding the hostages held by the genocidal terrorist movement, Hamas.

“The excuses of the International Committee of the Red Cross ring hollow.”

14 December 2023

