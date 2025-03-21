MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC deeply disturbed by threats and hateful messages targeting Mosques

March 21, 2025

Sydney's Lakemba Mosque (Image: Wikipedia)
Sydney's Lakemba Mosque (Image: Wikipedia)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today said it was deeply distressed to hear about the recent threats and hateful messages targeting Mosques and Muslim worshippers in Sydney.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “Hatred and threats of violence leads to a climate of intimidation and, all too often, actual violence. It’s what the Jewish community has been facing for the last year and a half, and no one wants to see this visited on any other Australians.”

“AIJAC unreservedly condemns the racist and un-Australian threats made against the Western Sydney mosque in question  and extend our thoughts and prayers to the members of that congregation, and all Muslim communities subject to similar racist threats.”

Rabbi Ralph Genende OAM, AIJAC’s Interfaith and Community Liaison, added:

“We stand together with Muslims against this disgraceful behaviour as we pray and work for peace and respect for all faiths and ethnicities in Australia.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

(image: Shutterstock/Svet Foto)

Military strikes alone won’t stop the Houthis without direct pressure on Iran

March 20, 2025
Francesca Albanese, UN Special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian Territories (Image: Shutterstock)

The UN’s double standards on aid

March 20, 2025
Sydney, 2025 (Image: X)

Our multicultural ideals must be upheld by our leaders

March 18, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Palestine peace can’t be built this way

March 17, 2025
Antisemitism outside the Sydney Opera House in the wake of October 7 (screenshot)

Actually, crime links make Jew-hatred worse

March 17, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA