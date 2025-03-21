AIJAC deeply disturbed by threats and hateful messages targeting Mosques

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today said it was deeply distressed to hear about the recent threats and hateful messages targeting Mosques and Muslim worshippers in Sydney.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “Hatred and threats of violence leads to a climate of intimidation and, all too often, actual violence. It’s what the Jewish community has been facing for the last year and a half, and no one wants to see this visited on any other Australians.”

“AIJAC unreservedly condemns the racist and un-Australian threats made against the Western Sydney mosque in question and extend our thoughts and prayers to the members of that congregation, and all Muslim communities subject to similar racist threats.”

Rabbi Ralph Genende OAM, AIJAC’s Interfaith and Community Liaison, added:

“We stand together with Muslims against this disgraceful behaviour as we pray and work for peace and respect for all faiths and ethnicities in Australia.”