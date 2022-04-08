AIJAC condemns Tel Aviv nightclub attack

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council condemns the latest murderous attack in Tel Aviv, which left two innocent civilians dead and eight others wounded, four of whom are fighting for their lives. While no group has taken responsibility, Israeli authorities believe this was carried out by a Palestinian from the West Bank, and was the fourth terror attack on Israelis in the past three weeks. Thirteen Israelis have been killed in these attacks.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We are appalled and saddened by this latest barbaric attack on innocent Israelis going about their lives. This again demonstrates the need for the stringent Israeli security measures that misguided critics are so eager to witlessly condemn.

“Also disturbing is reports once again of congratulatory statements issued by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both proxies of Iran, and of Palestinians celebrating in the streets. Terror attacks such as the recent spate don’t happen in a vacuum – they are a result of all-pervasive, systemic incitement to hatred against Israel by the terror groups and even by the Palestinian Authority itself.

“If the West really wishes to see these attacks cease, it needs to take concrete and effective action against this ongoing incitement.

“AIJAC sends its condolences to the families and friends of those murdered, and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery and Israel’s security services every success in preventing any further such outrages,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.