AIJAC condemns latest Iranian aggression against Israel

Oct 2, 2024 | AIJAC

Image: X/ screenshot)
Image: X/ screenshot)

AIJAC completely condemns Iran’s 180-plus ballistic missile strike on Israel overnight. We welcome criticism of the attack by members of the Federal Government and call on it to be unequivocal in its support of Israel in the wake of this blatant aggression.

Iran is a threat to the entire region. It uses its proxies to terrorise the region and kill anyone who speaks against it. Now it has launched its missiles against Israel again.

Iranian missiles are operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which also conducts and coordinates terrorist attacks around the world. It is beyond time for this terrorist organisation to be proscribed by Australia and for the Australian Government to introduce legislation to enable that outcome.

It was only the technical excellence of Israeli and US missile defence that prevented this from becoming the mass casualty attack Iran intended. It should also be noted that this attack on civilians was the Iranian response to Israel’s success in striking back against the leaders of the Middle East’s most notorious terrorist organisations – which Iran of course funds and arms.

