AIJAC comment on the latest developments in the Leifer extradition case

“AIJAC welcomes the finding by an expert psychiatric panel that Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial and has been feigning mental illness to prevent her extradition to Australia on 74 charges of child sex abuse. However, AIJAC is extremely disappointed that it now appears cross-examination of the panel by her lawyers may take two or more months and will further delay a final extradition hearing. We continue to offer our support and sympathy for the victims of her alleged crimes and also call for Ms Leifer’s return to Australia to face justice as soon as possible.”

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM