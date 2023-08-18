MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC calls on CPAC to end sponsorship by controversial fundraising platform

Aug 18, 2023

Image: CPAC
Image: CPAC

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today called on CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) to repudiate the sponsorship arrangement it has with the controversial fundraising outfit “Give, Send, Go”, which reportedly hosts fundraising efforts by neo-Nazis and other extremist groups.

AIJAC National Chairman Mark Leibler AC said, “It is highly concerning that CPAC is allowing the controversial crowd-funding platform, ‘Give, Send, Go’, which hosts fund-raising efforts by racist extremists including Neo-Nazis, to be a major sponsor for its rally opposing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. No fund-raising platform or other reputable online service provider should allow itself to be used to facilitate the funding or promotion of violent or racist extremists, thus helping them spread hatred and division in our harmonious multicultural community. As well as the obvious problems with helping such extremist groups raise money, there is the very real danger that doing so also helps legitimise them, as well as assisting them to infiltrate more legitimate causes that use the same platform.

“As long as ‘Give, Send, Go’ insists on hosting the activities of such rogue groups, no mainstream, respectable organisation should have anything to do with it,” Mr. Leibler concluded.

