AIJAC applauds former Prime Minister Scott Morrison solidarity visit to Israel

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has applauded the solidarity visit to Israel by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

“AIJAC warmly welcomes the visit by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“It is a moving expression of solidarity with the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

“Mr Morrison has shown principled leadership and moral clarity that is truly valued by the Jewish community.

“During these tough times, it is heartening and reassuring to see that we have friends willing to speak out and stand with Israel and the Jewish community.

“Mr Morrison’s unequivocal condemnation of antisemitism is also a timely and much-needed welcome intervention.

“Furthermore, there was recognition of the need to dismantle the military and political infrastructure of the genocidal terrorist movement of Hamas.

“As unsettling as the visit would be, we deeply appreciated Mr Morrison’s visit to Kfar Aza kibbutz to view personally where Hamas terrorists went on a bloody, barbaric rampage and savagely slaughtered and murdered local civilians, including babies, children and the elderly.

“Finally, we trust that Mr Morrison is able to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and some families of the more than 220 hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack whose plight must be a continued focus.”