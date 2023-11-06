MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC applauds former Prime Minister Scott Morrison solidarity visit to Israel

Nov 6, 2023 | Colin Rubenstein

(Image: screenshot)
(Image: screenshot)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has applauded the solidarity visit to Israel by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

“AIJAC warmly welcomes the visit by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“It is a moving expression of solidarity with the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

“Mr Morrison has shown principled leadership and moral clarity that is truly valued by the Jewish community.

“During these tough times, it is heartening and reassuring to see that we have friends willing to speak out and stand with Israel and the Jewish community.

“Mr Morrison’s unequivocal condemnation of antisemitism is also a timely and much-needed welcome intervention.

“Furthermore, there was recognition of the need to dismantle the military and political infrastructure of the genocidal terrorist movement of Hamas.

“As unsettling as the visit would be, we deeply appreciated Mr Morrison’s visit to Kfar Aza kibbutz to view personally where Hamas terrorists went on a bloody, barbaric rampage and savagely slaughtered and murdered local civilians, including babies, children and the elderly.

“Finally, we trust that Mr Morrison is able to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and some families of the more than 220 hostages abducted by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack whose plight must be a continued focus.”

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Twitter/X

Statement on six former Australian Prime Ministers’ open letter on Israel and Hamas

Oct 30, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Shutterstock

Statement on Australia’s abstention in UN vote on Israel-Gaza resolution

Oct 28, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Cabinet Minister Tony Burke (source: Alex Guibord/Flickr)

AIJAC statement on Federal Minister Tony Burke’s comments

Oct 27, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
IRGC operatives in Teheran (Photo: Shutterstock, Mohasseyn)

AIJAC supports listing of Iran’s IRGC as terrorist organisation, following Shadow Foreign Minister’s call

Oct 22, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Waving,Flag,Of,Iran,And,Australia

AIJAC welcomes new Iran sanctions

Oct 19, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
A map of the hundreds of rocket attacks launched against Israel this morning.

AIJAC unequivocally condemns brutal Hamas attacks on Israel, expresses solidarity with the Israeli people

Oct 7, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: IMF/ Flickr

Hanan Ashrawi proves – yet again – why she should never have been a candidate for any peace prize

November 6, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

War is not a war crime

November 3, 2023
Image: ABC-TV screenshot

I have never experienced a more challenging period to live as a Jew

November 3, 2023
Israeli hostages taken by Hamas (Screenshot)

Hamas’s slaughter of innocent Israelis demands its rule comes to an end

November 3, 2023
Pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney, October 21, 2023 (source: Steve Tritton)

“Pro-Palestinian” slogans often amount to advocating terrorism or calling for genocide

November 2, 2023
Image: IMF/ Flickr

Hanan Ashrawi proves – yet again – why she should never have been a candidate for any peace prize

November 6, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

War is not a war crime

November 3, 2023
Image: ABC-TV screenshot

I have never experienced a more challenging period to live as a Jew

November 3, 2023
Israeli hostages taken by Hamas (Screenshot)

Hamas’s slaughter of innocent Israelis demands its rule comes to an end

November 3, 2023
Pro-Palestinian rally in Sydney, October 21, 2023 (source: Steve Tritton)

“Pro-Palestinian” slogans often amount to advocating terrorism or calling for genocide

November 2, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States