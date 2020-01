AIJAC’s Jeremy Jones was interviewed on ABC radio’s PM programme on January 14, and was asked about the disturbing trend of antisemites becoming increasingly comfortable in expressing their hatred of Jews.

The programme, which dealt primarily with the issue of the flying of a Nazi flag in Victoria, can be listened to here: https://www.abc.net.au/radio/sydney/programs/pm/nazi-flag-flying-over-victorian-home-condemned/11867712