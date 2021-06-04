VIDEOS

What will Israel’s next government look like?

Jun 4, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Eight Israeli political parties have joined forces to create a super governing coalition. The coalition still needs to be ratified by the Knesset, which will vote on it in coming days.

