The release of Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Nov 26, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Kylie Moore-Gilbert (right) with Australia's Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs, following her release from Iranian prison.
Kylie Moore-Gilbert (right) with Australia's Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs, following her release from Iranian prison.

AIJAC welcomes and celebrates the release of Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert. We wish her a joyous return home and a speedy recovery from her gruelling ordeal. We congratulate the Australian Government for its successful diplomatic efforts.

Unfortunately, holding innocent people hostage in exchange for terrorists is typical of the tyrannical Iranian regime. The Islamic Republic flouts international laws and norms, including by using extortion, to get what it wants. Whether it is holding foreigners hostage for years, arming terrorists or breaching UN-endorsed nuclear deals, Iran is a cruel rogue regime and a danger to the world.

If, as credibly reported, Dr Moore-Gilbert was “exchanged” for Iranians imprisoned for terrorist offences, including trying to murder the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, that underlines Iran’s ruthless and indefensible behaviour. Unlike Dr Moore-Gilbert who has never posed a danger to anyone, now that these men are free they will again present a threat of terrorist violence to innocent people.

This episode yet again demonstrates the need for Australia and other like-minded countries to continue to respond firmly to the dangerous and destabilising activities of the Iranian Regime.

2018 World Health Assembly

WHO General Assembly wastes time and resources on condemnation of Israel

November 26, 2020
Essay: You're all Israel now

November 26, 2020

Essay: You’re all Israel now

November 26, 2020
Was Iran a winner or a loser in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war?

November 25, 2020

Was Iran a winner or a loser in the Armenia-Azerbaijan war?

November 25, 2020
Scribblings: Al-Qaeda in Iran

November 25, 2020

Scribblings: Al-Qaeda in Iran

November 25, 2020
Israel and the UAE: Better together

Regional peace – View from the UAE

November 25, 2020
