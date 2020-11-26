AIJAC welcomes and celebrates the release of Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert. We wish her a joyous return home and a speedy recovery from her gruelling ordeal. We congratulate the Australian Government for its successful diplomatic efforts.

Unfortunately, holding innocent people hostage in exchange for terrorists is typical of the tyrannical Iranian regime. The Islamic Republic flouts international laws and norms, including by using extortion, to get what it wants. Whether it is holding foreigners hostage for years, arming terrorists or breaching UN-endorsed nuclear deals, Iran is a cruel rogue regime and a danger to the world.

If, as credibly reported, Dr Moore-Gilbert was “exchanged” for Iranians imprisoned for terrorist offences, including trying to murder the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, that underlines Iran’s ruthless and indefensible behaviour. Unlike Dr Moore-Gilbert who has never posed a danger to anyone, now that these men are free they will again present a threat of terrorist violence to innocent people.

This episode yet again demonstrates the need for Australia and other like-minded countries to continue to respond firmly to the dangerous and destabilising activities of the Iranian Regime.