MEDIA RELEASES

Media Release: Malka Leifer extradited

Jan 25, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Malka Leifer Handcuffed

With an enormous sense of relief, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the news that Malka Leifer is en route to Australia to face 74 counts of child sexual abuse.

Thirteen years after she was rushed out of Australia, Leifer, the former principal of Adass Israel Girls School, will return to face criminal charges.

“We hope the images of Malka Leifer being escorted onto a plane to Australia will bring some satisfaction to her alleged victims,” Mark Leibler, AIJAC national chairman, said.

“Her alleged victims have endured so much for so long and we hope this news has brought them a renewed sense of relief and strength as their pursuit of justice continues.”

“We acknowledge the long-term commitment of those in the Israeli Government, including a personal reassurance from President Reuven Rivlin, in achieving this outcome, but most significantly, the essential role of the independent Israeli justice system which pursued Malka Leifer’s extradition for so many years, so doggedly,” Dr Colin Rubenstein, AIJAC executive director, said.

 This has been an extremely long journey, and while it is not over yet, progress today has been dramatically gratifying,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Malka Leifer

AIJAC welcomes latest Leifer decision

Dec 15, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Morocco Cover

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Morocco normalisation

Dec 11, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Monash

AIJAC statement on satisfactory outcome of Monash Health investigation into racist remarks

Dec 10, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Liberal Senator Eric Abetz moved the motion on behalf of 23 other Senators.

AIJAC statement on Senate motion on Yitzhak Rabin

Dec 4, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
Kylie Moore-Gilbert (right) with Australia's Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs, following her release from Iranian prison.

The release of Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert

Nov 26, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu in Israel. Photo: US State Department/flickr

Australia should consider declaring BDS antisemitic

Nov 20, 2020 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

(AP Photo/Baz Ratner, Pool)

What we can expect from President Biden

January 22, 2021
Rouhani Biden

The Biden Administration’s challenge on Iran

January 19, 2021
Forbesimg.com Imageserve 1195734540 0x0

History’s lessons vital to counter extremism

January 18, 2021
Iranian Protesters unveil a digital countdown showing 8411 days until Israel is destroyed (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Clive Williams’ misguided claims on Iran, Israel and the Trump Administration – a fisking

January 11, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who received Israel's first coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 19, was also present when Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab Jabarin became the millionth Israeli to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm on January 1, just two weeks later. Israel aims to innoculate all its eligible citizens by the end of March.

Israel’s vaccination success/ Iran’s 20 percent enrichment

January 8, 2021
(AP Photo/Baz Ratner, Pool)

What we can expect from President Biden

January 22, 2021
Rouhani Biden

The Biden Administration’s challenge on Iran

January 19, 2021
Forbesimg.com Imageserve 1195734540 0x0

History’s lessons vital to counter extremism

January 18, 2021
Iranian Protesters unveil a digital countdown showing 8411 days until Israel is destroyed (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Clive Williams’ misguided claims on Iran, Israel and the Trump Administration – a fisking

January 11, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who received Israel's first coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 19, was also present when Muhammad Abd al-Wahhab Jabarin became the millionth Israeli to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm on January 1, just two weeks later. Israel aims to innoculate all its eligible citizens by the end of March.

Israel’s vaccination success/ Iran’s 20 percent enrichment

January 8, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Africa Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States