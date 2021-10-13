MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Australia’s ’embrace’ of IHRA antisemitism definition

Oct 14, 2021 | AIJAC staff

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's address to the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, Remember – ReAct.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison's address to the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism, Remember – ReAct.

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has praised Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement that the Australian “government”, “people” and “nation” will “embrace” the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism.

The definition, which was drafted by global antisemitism and Holocaust experts, will help Australians to better identify, educate and respond to antisemitism. It has been adopted by the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and many other countries. Australia is the second country in the Asia-Pacific to embrace the definition, following South Korea’s adoption earlier this year. The Prime Minister’s announcement follows Australia’s acceptance as a full member of IHRA in 2019.

The definition includes a brief, simple-to-understand description of what antisemitism is, as well as 11 contemporary examples that help to explain how antisemitism manifests itself in daily life.

“AIJAC welcomes this important announcement by Prime Minister Morrison,” AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said.

“It is deeply regrettable and unfortunate that Jewish people around the world, including in Australia, continue to face antisemitism.

“This year has been a particularly difficult year for Australian Jews with bigots and xenophobes using the coronavirus pandemic, the May conflict in Israel and Gaza and media reporting of public health breaches to spread hateful and dangerous anti-Jewish messages.”

“We need to use all tools available to teach Australians about the dangers of antisemitism and to stop hate speech before it turns into violence – as we have seen happen recently, especially in Europe and the United States.”

AIJAC’s National Chairman Mark Leibler added, “The Australian Government has shown a strong commitment to fighting antisemitism wherever it emerges. This has been demonstrated widely, from the halls of the United Nations – where Australia was party to an important statement against antisemitism this week – to the streets of Australia’s capital cities, where the Government is building or upgrading Holocaust education centres.”

“AIJAC thanks the Australian Government for its continued commitment to remembering the worst ever manifestation of antisemitism, the Holocaust. Prime Minister Morrison’s pledge to ‘grasp the torch of memory’ was deeply moving for the Australian Holocaust survivor community.”

“AIJAC also acknowledges the expression of support  for the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism from Labor leader Anthony Albanese .We are grateful that Australia’s support for the definition is above politics and embraced by both our major political parties.”

AIJAC’s Director of International and Community Affairs Jeremy Jones further explained that while there is limited detail available about how the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism will be applied in an Australian context, there are many examples internationally of best practice usage.

“Around the world, the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism is used by law enforcement to train police to understand when a crime may have an antisemitic motive, it is used by universities and schools to identify and intervene against antisemitism, and it can help social media companies to better moderate antisemitism on their platforms, among many other uses,” Jones said.

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Image: Ri Butov/Pixabay

AIJAC statement: John Lyons’ “Dateline Jerusalem: Journalism’s toughest assignment”

Oct 5, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Govt Banner

AIJAC urges compliance with all COVID-19 guidelines

Sep 8, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Victoria's Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes. (Credit: Jaclyn Symes/Facebook)

AIJAC welcomes Victorian Government racial vilification announcement

Sep 2, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
Dr Jamal Rifi: Humanitarian work ran afoul of anti-Israel campaigners

AIJAC calls on Australians to stand with Dr. Jamal Rifi

Aug 25, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Credit: Albin Lohr-Jones/ Wikimedia Commons)

AIJAC welcomes Foreign Minister Payne’s condemnation of Iran and Hezbollah

Aug 12, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases
(Credit: Shutterstock)

Letter to the West Australian Bar Association

Aug 10, 2021 | Featured, Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

Lyons’ claims laughable if not so insidious

October 14, 2021
Photo: OLevy

From football to Facebook: European antisemitism strategy impresses

October 12, 2021
(Credit: akramalrasny/ Shutterstock.com)

What Everyone Thinks They Know About the Yemen War is Wrong

October 11, 2021
Image: Quinn Dombrowksi/Flickr

Why Australia should adopt and apply the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

October 8, 2021
Dateline Jerusalem

Lyons’ blatant twisting of an email demonstrates the shallowness and unprofessionalism of his latest monograph

October 7, 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Lyons’ claims laughable if not so insidious

October 14, 2021
Photo: OLevy

From football to Facebook: European antisemitism strategy impresses

October 12, 2021
(Credit: akramalrasny/ Shutterstock.com)

What Everyone Thinks They Know About the Yemen War is Wrong

October 11, 2021
Image: Quinn Dombrowksi/Flickr

Why Australia should adopt and apply the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism

October 8, 2021
Dateline Jerusalem

Lyons’ blatant twisting of an email demonstrates the shallowness and unprofessionalism of his latest monograph

October 7, 2021

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia Benjamin Netanyahu China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Fatah Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes Immigration/ Multiculturalism Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Kingdom United Nations United States