Antisemitism database “first step of many more that need to be taken”: Dr Colin Rubenstein on ABC TV

Jan 22, 2025 | Colin Rubenstein

Speaking to the ABC, AIJAC’s Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein responds to the National Cabinet’s decision to establish a national database to track antisemitism.

“It’s a pity it took so long for that National Cabinet to meet, but it’s welcome that it finally did, because we’re confronting a national crisis of law and order here. It’s spiralling out of control.”

 

RECENT POSTS

The destruction wrought on the Adass Israel Synagogue in the arson terror attack on December 6 (Image: X)

AIJAC calls for urgent national action on worsening antisemitism crisis

January 21, 2025
Screenshot/ X

Price of the Israel-Hamas hostage exchange ‘excruciatingly high’ as hatred of Jews explodes across the Western world

January 21, 2025
Screenshot: IGPO

A welcome pause, but Hamas horror lingers

January 20, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

There is no big winner in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

January 17, 2025
C78d667802c347cc9d43d0d6028564ec Fotor Ai Art Effects 20250116180109

Factsheet: The ceasefire for hostages deal just reached between Israel and Hamas

January 16, 2025
