VIDEOS
Antisemitism database “first step of many more that need to be taken”: Dr Colin Rubenstein on ABC TV
Jan 22, 2025 | Colin Rubenstein
Speaking to the ABC, AIJAC’s Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein responds to the National Cabinet’s decision to establish a national database to track antisemitism.
“It’s a pity it took so long for that National Cabinet to meet, but it’s welcome that it finally did, because we’re confronting a national crisis of law and order here. It’s spiralling out of control.”
RELATED ARTICLES
Synagogue attack designation as terrorism “very welcome”: Jamie Hyams on Sky News
Dec 10, 2024 | Video
Jewish community ‘not surprised’ by shocking synagogue attack: Joel Burnie on Sky News
Dec 7, 2024 | Featured, Video
“It’s an abhorrent thing to see a place of worship attacked”: Rebecca Davis on Sky News
Dec 6, 2024 | Featured, Video