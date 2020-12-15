MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes latest Leifer decision

Dec 15, 2020 | AIJAC staff

Malka Leifer

“Like the rest of the Australian Jewish community, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) is pleased that Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite former school principal, Malka Leifer, to face 74 counts of child sexual assault in Melbourne,” AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein said.

“This is a just and fair decision, and we urge Israel’s Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn to act now to complete the final stages of her extradition.

“Leifer’s alleged victims have waited a long time for their day in court. We hope this latest decision provides them with hope that their case will finally be heard.”



An Iranian man walks by a billboard of slain Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran, on November 30, 2020. (AFP)

We are at a pivotal moment for addressing the Iranian nuclear threat

December 15, 2020
Morocco Cover

AIJAC welcomes Israel-Morocco normalisation

December 11, 2020
Web Cover (1)

How has Israel fared in 2020? 

December 11, 2020
Monash

AIJAC statement on satisfactory outcome of Monash Health investigation into racist remarks

December 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 09 At 9.12.28 Am

Israel’s Looming Election: Implications at Home and Abroad – Haviv Rettig Gur

December 9, 2020
