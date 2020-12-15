AIJAC welcomes latest Leifer decision

“Like the rest of the Australian Jewish community, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) is pleased that Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite former school principal, Malka Leifer, to face 74 counts of child sexual assault in Melbourne,” AIJAC executive director Dr Colin Rubenstein said.

“This is a just and fair decision, and we urge Israel’s Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn to act now to complete the final stages of her extradition.

“Leifer’s alleged victims have waited a long time for their day in court. We hope this latest decision provides them with hope that their case will finally be heard.”