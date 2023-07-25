MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on passage of “Reasonableness” bill in Israel, amidst judicial reforms controversy

Jul 25, 2023 | AIJAC staff

One of many anti-judicial reform protests in Jerusalem (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
One of many anti-judicial reform protests in Jerusalem (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) expressed its profound concern about the passing of the judicial reform’s reasonableness bill in Israel’s Knesset overnight. The bill will prevent Israel’s Supreme Court from overturning administrative decisions by the Government, the Prime Minister or ministers on the basis that they are unreasonable.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “It is disappointing that this controversial bill, which makes such fundamental changes to the very nature of Israel’s democracy, was passed in such a partisan, hasty and divisive manner.

“While there are valid arguments for the reasonableness doctrine to be codified and perhaps limited, as there may be  to adopt other aspects of some of the proposed legal reforms, this should only be done through sincere, respectful negotiations, compromise and genuine consensus. These reforms could be undertaken in a way that strengthens Israeli democracy and brings the country together, but they also have the capacity to cause great damage to Israel’s cohesion and harmony.

“It is important that the judicial reforms strike the right balance between allowing democratically elected governments to implement their mandates and preserving the checks and balances that are so important for maintaining the integrity and strength of Israel’s liberal democracy.

“We urge both the Israeli Government and the Opposition to modify their stances and come together in a spirit of civility, mutual respect, goodwill and patriotism, and genuinely try to reach a consensus position on both this item and other elements in the current judicial reform proposals,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES


Victorian ALP delegates at the State Conference (Image: Twitter)

AIJAC strongly condemns Victorian ALP motion calling for recognition of “Palestine”

Jun 18, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
(Source: Pixabay)

AIJAC applauds Federal Government’s new Nazi symbols bill

Jun 7, 2023 | Featured, Fresh AIR, Media Releases
AustralianGreensLogo Official.svg

AIJAC statement regarding the Greens Middle East policy adopted on June 4

Jun 6, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Antony Loewenstein's article in "Good Weekend" (Screenshot)

AIJAC responses to Antony Loewenstein’s “Good Weekend” article, which the Age and Sydney Morning Herald refused to publish

May 24, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
IHRA Ministerial Declaration Brussels 24 0

AIJAC proud to join Jewish organisations globally urging IHRA Antisemitism definition be part of UN Action Plan

May 24, 2023 | Featured, Media Releases
Image: Wikimedia Commons

AIJAC welcomes government’s new “Securing Faith-based Places” grant program

May 18, 2023 | Media Releases

SIGN UP FOR AIJAC EMAILS

RECENT POSTS

View of the ICJ courtroom at Den Haag (Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)

Three reasons Australia should help protect the International Court of Justice

July 24, 2023
F1ORYDIaQAEsdtA

Wait, what? West Bank settlements mired in massive housing slump

July 20, 2023
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Denying Israel’s right to stop terrorists undermines peace

July 18, 2023
Current “Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories” Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Francesca Albanese’s distortion of reality

July 13, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Israel and Fiji: A Shared Interest in Peace and Fighting Climate Change

July 12, 2023
View of the ICJ courtroom at Den Haag (Image: UN Photo/ICJ-CIJ/Frank van Beek)

Three reasons Australia should help protect the International Court of Justice

July 24, 2023
F1ORYDIaQAEsdtA

Wait, what? West Bank settlements mired in massive housing slump

July 20, 2023
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Denying Israel’s right to stop terrorists undermines peace

July 18, 2023
Current “Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories” Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Francesca Albanese’s distortion of reality

July 13, 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Israel and Fiji: A Shared Interest in Peace and Fighting Climate Change

July 12, 2023

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia BDS China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Kingdom United Nations United States