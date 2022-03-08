VIDEOS
AIJAC Live Online with Yuval Rotem
Mar 8, 2022
Yuval Rotem is an Israeli diplomat, who was Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2016-2020. Prior to that, he served as Israel’s Ambassador to Australia from 2007-2013.
With a diverse coalition government led by Naftali Bennett, a new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran looming, and a changing international order, what will 2022 hold for Israel? Is 2022 shaping up as a year of difficulty or a year of opportunity for Israel?
