AIJAC Live Online with Yuval Rotem

Mar 8, 2022

Yuval Rotem is an Israeli diplomat, who was Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2016-2020. Prior to that, he served as Israel’s Ambassador to Australia from 2007-2013.

With a diverse coalition government led by Naftali Bennett, a new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran looming, and a changing international order, what will 2022 hold for Israel? Is 2022 shaping up as a year of difficulty or a year of opportunity for Israel?

Credit: Shutterstock

Next up: A nuclear Iran

March 8, 2022
Israeli security forces in Lod, May 2021 (Image: Wikipedia)

New Study again confirms Israel has firm security reasons for controversial “Citizenship Law”

March 7, 2022
A recent report showed that the majority of Israeli Arabs do not identify as Palestinian, but as Arab or Israeli Arab (Credit: Shutterstock)

Deconstruction Zone: Amnesty distorts my Arab identity 

March 4, 2022
Houthi (left) and Hezbollah forces (Credits: Maad Ali/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News/Shutterstock)

How to stop Iran’s proxy terrorists

March 4, 2022
FM3rqYOWYAUCMLZ

Israel uses Abraham Accords ties to encourage Middle Eastern allies to condemn Russia

March 4, 2022
