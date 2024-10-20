Unhappy Anniversary in Canberra

As the first order of business on October 8, the first Parliamentary sitting day after October 7, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese moved a lengthy motion that, among other things, condemned the Hamas attacks, called for the release of the hostages, condemned antisemitism, recognised the number of Palestinians killed, called on Iran to cease its destabilisation while recognising Israel’s right to defend itself against Iran’s attacks, supported a ceasefire and affirmed support for a two-state solution.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton condemned the Hamas attacks and antisemitism in Australia, but said the Coalition could not support the motion because it went “well beyond the intent of what should be a motion to mark the loss of life of 1,200 people, on the first anniversary” of the attacks, singling out the call for a ceasefire especially.

Jewish ALP MP Josh Burns said, “This motion… recognises the fact that, for no excusable reason, thousands of militants came in and ripped apart communities and traumatised a country.”

Jewish Liberal MP Julian Leeser said, “We can’t have a ceasefire at the moment that would allow terrorist organisations… to regroup and reform and continue to attack innocent civilians.”

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts noted, “They were terrorist attacks characterised not just by their brutality… but by the appalling broadcasting of this depravity, a unique innovation in this depraved attack,” but defended the inclusion of the paragraph mentioned by Mr Dutton.

Shadow Minister for Government Services and the Digital Economy and Science and the Arts Paul Fletcher noted the Government had changed the standing orders to disallow amendments. He said that in the circumstances, “the response of… Israel… a country that is and should be a beacon of hope for nations around the world – to defend itself, to defend its people, to restore order, is… appropriate and proportionate.”

Shadow Trade Minister Kevin Hogan noted the attackers “were happy to do some of the most horrific, barbaric things that a human being can do to another… but their killers celebrated it. That’s what makes this all the more horrific.”

Independent Allegra Spender pointed out, “Hamas didn’t protect the people it claimed to lead. It hid its weapons behind civilians and it used them as human shields.”

The motion passed with the ALP and the independents voting in favour, the Coalition against and the Greens abstaining.

Mr Dutton then sought to introduce his own lengthy motion focussed only on the attacks and the need to combat antisemitism, but the ALP moved a motion to adjourn the matter, which was carried with the ALP and Greens voting in favour and Coalition and independents against.

Later that day in the Senate, Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong moved the same motion as Albanese had.

Shadow Foreign Minister Senator Simon Birmingham moved some amendments, and said the attacks “were so deliberately barbaric and so rich in torture and inhumane acts that it’s hard for any decent-meaning person… to fully understand what occurred.”

Greens Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Senator Jordon Steele-John moved his own motion that condemned the attack and antisemitism and Islamophobia, and called for the release of the hostages, but also condemned Israel’s “ongoing genocide and war crimes in Gaza” and called for sanctions on Israel.

Coalition Senators Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Bridget McKenzie; Shadow Minister for Health, Aged Care and Sport Anne Ruston; Shadow Home Affairs Minister James Paterson; Shadow Finance Minister Jane Hume; Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price; Shadow Minister for Education Sarah Henderson; Shadow Minister for Environment, Fisheries and Forestry Jonathon Duniam; and Shadow Assistant Foreign Minister Claire Chandler, along with Coalition Senators James McGrath, Dean Smith, Kerryne Liddle, Paul Scarr, Matt O’Sullivan, Linda Reynolds, Maria Kovacic, Slade Brockman, Hollie Hughes, Richard Colbeck and ALP Senator Raff Ciccone all spoke movingly in support of Israel and the hostages, and in condemnation of the Hamas attacks and antisemitism.

By contrast, Greens Senator David Shoebridge referred to the “genocide” and “occupation of Palestine”, while former Greens Senator and now independent Lidia Thorpe accused Israel of genocide, referred to “so-called Israel” and finished by declaring “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The ALP accepted some of Senator Birmingham’s amendments, but the rest were defeated on the votes of the ALP, Greens and independent Senators Pocock, Payman, Thorpe and Tyrell. Only the Greens, Payman and Thorpe opposed his amendments that the ALP accepted, and the amended motion, which then ultimately passed. Only the Greens, Payman, Pocock and Tyrell supported Steele-John’s motion.

Interestingly, the Government motion’s paragraph calling for a two-state solution, which was voted on separately in the Senate, was defeated when the Coalition opposed it because the ALP refused to insert the word “negotiated” in the call for a “two-state” resolution, while the Greens abstained.