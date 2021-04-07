Components of a Coalition

Likud Centre-right Binyamin Netanyahu 30 36 Ruled out coalition with Joint List

Yesh Atid Centrist Yair Lapid 17 13 Refuses to enter a coalition with Netanyahu

Shas Ultra-

Orthodox Arye Deri 9 7 Promised to only join a Netanyahu-led government

Blue & White Centrist Benny Gantz 8 12 Refuses to enter a Netanyahu-led government, open to all other arrangements

Yamina Right-wing Naftali Bennett 7 3 Promised not to join a government led by Yair Lapid or one that depends on the support of anti-Zionist parties

United Torah Judaism Ultra-

Orthodox Moshe Gafni 7 7 Strongly prefers a Netanyahu-led government, but does not exclude other arrangements

Yisrael Beitenu Secular, right-wing Avigdor Lieberman 7 7 Refuses to enter a government with either Netanyahu or Arab parties

Labor Centre-left Merav Michaeli 7 2 Refuses to join a Netanyahu-led government, or be in coalition with Likud or the Religious Zionist party

Joint List Union of communist and Arab parties Ayman Odeh 6 15 Promised not to support a Netanyahu-led or Likud-led government, or sit in coalition with Religious Zionist party

Religious Zionist Right-wing, national-religious Bezalel Smotrich 6 2 Expected to support a Netanyahu government, refuses to enter government with either Meretz or Joint List

New Hope Right-wing Gideon Sa’ar 6 0 Won’t join a coalition with Netanyahu

Meretz Secular, left-wing Nitzan Horowitz 6 4 Refuses to join a Netanyahu-led government, or work with Likud or Religious Zionist party