Asia Watch: Strutting the stage

Decades in Indonesia’s elite military and political circles, cultivating extensive international contacts along the way, primed President Prabowo Subianto to take a more visible role in international affairs than most of his predecessors.

Having spent around one-third of his first 100 days in office on marathon trips abroad, mostly to attend summits, it’s clear Prabowo relishes a role as an international statesman. To this end, he appointed his inexperienced aide and party loyalist Sugiono as Foreign Minister, rather than a seasoned diplomat – widely seen as enabling Prabowo to dictate policy to a junior protegé.

Indonesia has traditionally adhered to a “free and active” foreign policy, keeping a careful balance in its relations with rival great powers. Prabowo’s first moves reflected this: visiting Beijing and then Washington in his first month.

But a flurry of visits has followed – Peru for the APEC Summit, Brazil for the G-20 Summit, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Egypt during November and December. In 2025 so far, Prabowo found himself in Malaysia (twice) and India, while also welcoming Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Russian Federation Security Council chief (and longtime Putin ally) Sergei Shoigu to Jakarta. Indonesia also formally decided to join the BRICS group, securing its credentials in the non-Western bloc dubbed the Global South.

Prabowo’s latest foray was to the Middle East, where he took in the UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. Before departing Jakarta, he foreshadowed his agenda by announcing his willingness to grant temporary shelter to Palestinians affected by the war in Gaza, subject to the approval of other countries currently rendering assistance.

“We are ready to receive wounded victims,” Prabowo said. “We are ready to send planes to transport them. We estimate the numbers may be 1,000 for the first wave,” with “traumatised, orphaned children” being a priority. He added that the victims would only be in Indonesia until they had recovered from their injuries and the situation in Gaza was safe for their return. “Indonesia’s commitment in supporting the safety of Palestinians and their independence has pushed our Government to act more actively,” Prabowo said.

Prabowo’s comments came after Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said it “strongly rejects any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians” when US President Donald Trump suggested permanently moving Palestinians out of Gaza.

But the gesture was not universally welcomed at home.

Dina Yulianti Sulaeman, founder of the Jakarta-based Free Palestine Network, responded, “Evacuating wounded Palestinians appears to be a kind gesture until we recognise that it could, unintentionally, support a much darker agenda: the long-running effort by the settler-colonial Israeli regime and its allies to ethnically cleanse and depopulate Gaza.”

The Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) also expressed scepticism, releasing a statement arguing that the initiative would benefit Israel and Trump the most.

Referring to Indonesia’s 350 years under colonial rule, MUI Deputy Chairman Anwar Abbas said, “We must understand that the colonisers have a thousand and one ways and deceptions… We must not allow our country to be deceived by Israel. It would be better if Prabowo does not imitate the evacuation of Gaza residents to Indonesia. Because if that happens, don’t dream that Israel will accept the return of the evacuated Gaza residents.”

“The five countries to be visited by Prabowo are those with good relations with Israel and the United States,” Anwar noted, expressing concern that Indonesia would consult with these countries and decide to open diplomatic relations with Israel.

In response, Foreign Minister Sugiono issued a statement reiterating Indonesia’s rejection of any plan to relocate the 2 million residents of Gaza. “At the President’s directive, the Palestinians’ presence in the country will only be temporary and the plan is by no means aimed at their ‘relocation’ away from their motherland,” Sugiono said. “I would like to confirm… that any efforts to alter the demographics of Gaza would constitute a violation of international law.”

Whatever transpires on this sensitive issue for Indonesians, Prabowo is unlikely to receive much pushback from Islam-oriented political parties, at least in the near term. These parties now comprise less than a third of all seats in the Parliament (DPR), and those that remain have almost all opted to join Prabowo’s vast and diverse ruling coalition, securing ministerial positions despite their rivalry with one another in pre-Prabowo years.

The general trend of parties prioritising influence and access to political power and policy making rather than standing in opposition has produced not only the largest cabinet in decades, with 48 ministers and 58 vice-ministers, but raised concerns about the weakening of democratic checks and balances and an absence of alternative policy debates and accountability.