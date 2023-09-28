Tributes to Jeremy Jones, AM

Chris Minns – Premier of New South Wales

His was a lifetime of extraordinary commitment to interfaith relations, community harmony, and service. Jeremy’s infectious enthusiasm and optimism, and his principled determination, were an inspiration to so many. His efforts have had a tangible and lasting impact on community cohesion in NSW, Australia, and globally.

Mark Dreyfus – Federal Attorney-General

Jeremy devoted his life to the Australian Jewish community, and to fighting antisemitism and racism, most notably in the landmark Racial Discrimination Act case against a notorious Holocaust denier. Jeremy was dedicated to inter-communal harmony…

Josh Burns – Federal Member for Macnamara

Jeremy Jones was a true mensch. He was always courteous, knowledgeable and acted only with the Jewish Community’s best interest at heart… Jeremy led our community with distinction and we owe him much gratitude for his decades of service.

Julian Leeser – Federal Member for Berowra

Jeremy Jones was a lion of our community… Throughout his life he stood up for our community, stood up for the State of Israel and stood against antisemitism and racism in all its forms…. He was widely respected across the political spectrum and his loss will be keenly felt.

Dr Mike Kelly – former Federal Minister

I feel like I have lost a member of my own family. Jeremy has been such a close friend over so many years and a truly valuable and committed warrior in the key battles for Israel and enhancing the health of our own society. He… leaves a legacy of inspiration and obligation for us to fill the void he leaves.

Senator Deborah O’Neill – Federal Senator for NSW

Jeremy Jones AM [was] a righteous man who was a faithful servant to his Jewish community here in Australia for more than four decades… He dedicated much of his work to promoting interfaith dialogue and was a renowned expert on antisemitism… We have lost a titan of the community.

The Hon. Penny Sharpe – Leader of the NSW Government in the Legislative Council and Minister for the Environment and Climate Change

He was genuinely interested in the people he met, the thoughts they had and how they could contribute with him to making New South Wales a better place for all of us to live. He was a strong fighter against racism and particularly antisemitism… Vale, Jeremy Jones.

The Hon. Daniel Mookhey – NSW Treasurer

I pay tribute to Jeremy Jones, AM … a leading light of the Australian-Jewish community and a driving force for tolerance and multiculturalism… He was at the forefront of the battle to expose and combat antisemitism, racial hatred and bigotry. He was notably a genuine supporter of Indigenous Australians.

Philip Dalidakis – former Victorian Minister

Sometimes the Yiddish word ‘mensch’ gets overused or used for people who don’t really deserve it. Hearing the sad news of Jeremy Jones passing, made me immediately remember him as a mensch above all else.

The Hon. Natalie Ward – Deputy Leader of the NSW Liberal Party

Jeremy dedicated his whole life to the Jewish community, promoting interfaith dialogue and fighting against antisemitism and racism… People of Australia and New South Wales mourn the loss of someone who was a thought leader, who exercised great work and who took great strides towards peace in our harmonious multicultural community.

The Hon. Scott Farlow – NSW State Opposition frontbencher

Jeremy… was somebody known throughout broader society, not just the Jewish community, as somebody who brought people together. He was a true humanitarian… I will always remember Jeremy in his Indigenous kippah. That was the symbol of Jeremy in many ways…

Peter Wertheim – co-CEO Executive Council of Australian Jewry

For more than four decades, Jeremy was a faithful servant of the Australian Jewish community… There is hardly any area of Jewish communal life that did not benefit in some way from his expertise and dedication… He leaves a legacy that will serve as an example to the next generation of Jewish communal activists.

Jeremy Leibler – President, Zionist Federation of Australia

The Zionist Federation of Australia leadership and staff joins the entire Australian Jewish community in mourning the untimely death of Jeremy Jones, a committed and passionate Australian Jewish leader… His warmth, his desire to connect, and his passion for his country, his community and for Israel will long be remembered….

David Ossip – President, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies

For close to four decades… Jeremy distinguished himself as a leader of unique standing through his tireless efforts to build bridges with other faith and multicultural communities and his unceasing efforts to confront all forms of racism and discrimination.

The Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS)

Our hearts are broken to hear of the passing of Jeremy Jones… Jeremy was an active AUJS member and throughout his life as a community leader he remained a mentor for AUJS students. First and foremost for many current and former AUJS members, he was a friend. At our Annual General Meeting today we passed a motion recognising Jeremy as [an] honorary life member.

Gareth Narunsky – National Editor, Australian Jewish News

Much has been said in these pages about the man Jeremy Jones was: a passionate advocate and communal leader, an intellectual, a mensch.

Jeremy was also one of those rare people that made time for, and forged a unique connection with, everyone. His quick wit endeared him to all… The world is a far poorer place on account of him no longer being in it.

Rabbi Shua Solomon – Bondi Mizrachi Synagogue

Jeremy was dedicated to bringing peace and harmony to his fellow humans. An unassuming and gentle man, of rare intelligence, he went out of his way to share his knowledge and talent, widely impacting the Jewish community and many other faiths and peoples. He will be sorely missed by so many.

Most Rev. Anthony Fisher – Archbishop of Sydney

May the many good works that Jeremy did in his life be an example to us all and gain him an eternal reward. Please be assured of my continuing prayers for all who grieve him.

Michael McKenna – Bishop of Bathurst and Chair, Bishops’ Commission for Christian Unity and Inter-religious Dialogue

We will remember his warmth and friendship and the great passion he always gave to the dialogue between our Jewish and Catholic leaders. He will be greatly missed and we hope you will all be comforted at this difficult time with the wonderful legacy he bequeaths to both Jewish-Christian relations and, more widely, to interreligious dialogue in Australia.

Amir Maimon – Ambassador of the State of Israel to Australia

He was an intelligent, eloquent and courageous advocate for the Jewish community, but also for justice, fairness and compassion for all… He devoted his life to forging friendships, building bridges, and creating understanding between people – the work of a true ambassador.

Michael Kolokossian – Executive Director, Armenian National Committee of Australia

Mr Jones was a remarkable individual whose tireless dedication to promoting tolerance, understanding, and human rights left an indelible mark on the world. His work in combating anti-Semitism and advocating for social justice has touched countless lives and inspired many future generations, including those from the Armenian community.

Nur Munir – Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Indonesia, University of Indonesia

Much and immeasurable knowledge he had imparted… Laughing, cross-cultural encounters, noble teachings, and… more…. the world of interfaith living peacefully is deeply indebted [to] Jeremy’s noble works, as he devoted most of his life on it… I am expressing my heartfelt thanks to Jeremy Jones for everything he imparted on me, a good life example.

American Jewish Committee (AJC)

The American Jewish Committee mourns the death of our AIJAC partner, Jeremy Jones… Jeremy was a giant on behalf of the Jewish people in combating antisemitism, supporting the State of Israel, and expanding our circle of friends through inter-religious and intergroup relations. Above all, Jeremy was a mensch.

William Daroff – CEO, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations.

So very saddened by the passing of Jeremy Jones, superstar leader of the Australian Jewish community, mensch extraordinaire, and dear friend. Jeremy’s legacy will live on through his cross-cultural engagement with communities across the globe.

Muslim Jewish Conference