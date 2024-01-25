Stopping the Houthis requires thinking bigger

US President Joe Biden, recently asked by a reporter whether US-led military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen were working, responded, “When you say working, are they stopping the Houthis? No. Are they going to continue? Yes.” He’s likely right on both counts.

On January 11, after 27 Houthi attacks over several months against both US Navy ships and international vessels in the crucial shipping bottleneck at the mouth of the Red Sea, the US and UK finally decided to respond. With largely rhetorical “support” from Australia and several other countries, the two nations conducted retaliatory strikes against more than 60 Houthi targets utilising more than 150 munitions.

The US has stated that the purpose of these strikes is to degrade the Houthi capability to continue conducting such attacks, and some officials say 20%-30% of Houthi offensive capabilities had been destroyed.

Yet, predictably, these limited strikes appear to have had little deterrent effect on the group, which has since continued to fire on navy and commercial ships, prompting tit-for-tat US strikes against Houthi missiles, drones and launchers at least four times since the initial wave.

The Biden Administration also relisted the Houthis as a terrorist organisation, a designation imposed in the last days of the Trump Administration and inexplicably lifted almost immediately after taking office by the Biden Administration.

While these strikes are a step in the right direction compared to the months of inaction preceding them, and while immediate threats like missiles and drones about to be launched should be targeted and destroyed as a matter of course, they are unlikely to have much deterrent effect. That can only be achieved by also targeting those actually responsible for these attacks: the Islamic regime ruling Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

For too long, US policy has been held captive by the IRGC-run shell game, including pretending that the Houthis, more formally known as Ansar Allah (“Supporters of Allah”), were a separate problem rooted in the complex politics of Yemen. The reality is that, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza and the West Bank and various militias in Iraq and Syria, Ansar Allah is an IRGC problem.

The US Administration continues to implausibly view the war in Gaza as a contained Israeli-Palestinian issue and the incessant attacks against American forces in Iraq, Syria and off the coast of Yemen as an unrelated issue that must be dealt with independently.

The IRGC, as I’ve written before, “is no ordinary national army but the vanguard of a multinational Islamic revolution – a supranational monolith whose nerve centre is located in Iran.” Ansar Allah is an organic component of this supranational monolith, and thus cannot be deterred by counterstrikes because it is not an independent decision maker.

Compartmentalising the components of the IRGC network and attempting to deter each one as if it weren’t part of a whole is not going to work. It isn’t working in Iraq and Syria and is very unlikely to work in Yemen.

The Houthis have continued their conquests and attacks through eight years – and really 20 years, as the IRGC officially began the Ansar Allah jihad in Yemen in 2004 – of brutal warfare, including relentless airstrikes from Arab countries. Thus, a few desultory targeted strikes against some missiles and drones are not likely to stop them. Furthermore, Iran can likely produce and deliver missiles and drones at a faster rate than the US can destroy them.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian recently asserted at the World Economic Forum in Davos that “The security of the Red Sea is tied to the developments in Gaza, and everyone will suffer if Israel’s crimes in Gaza do not stop… All the fronts will remain active.”

This is yet another regime admission that it is controlling this multifront war. The Hamas invasion and pogrom on October 7 was merely one front in this IRGC war; Houthi attacks on international shipping and the US Navy are another. The address for any deterrent response lies neither in Gaza nor in Yemen, but in Iran.

Not until the US and its allies stop participating in this shell game and place the Iranian regime behind all these regional attacks under much firmer financial and, yes, kinetic pressure – to the point that it feels it is jeopardising its existence with attacks on shipping – can there be any hope of genuinely stopping the attacks in the Red Sea, with the huge costs to international commerce they entail.