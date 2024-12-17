Media Microscope: Burnt offerings

The arson attack that gutted the ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6 saw the Federal and Victorian Governments – both centre-left – heavily criticised for their responses to the antisemitic incidents that have grown ever more violent since Hamas’ October 7 massacre.

AIJAC’s Rebecca Davis told Sky News (Dec. 6) “There’s a sense of betrayal for so many people within the Jewish community who have dedicated their lives to the broader Australian community. We don’t just stay in a little enclave… we have contributed… with our philanthropy – to the arts… business – every sphere of Australian life and for those who have gone silent in the last 13 months, it’s sadly been noted.”

In the Sunday Telegraph (Dec. 8), AIJAC’s Joel Burnie wrote, “The constant vilification of Israel in the media, on social media, on university campuses, by the Greens, and yes, by our government, certainly plays a role in inciting this anti-Semitism.”

Rabbi Laibl Wolf told ABC Radio (Dec. 6) that it was “sad that the political climate in Australia has deteriorated and I do blame the leadership, despite the platitudes which were stated after the burning of the synagogue, because nothing happens in a vacuum.”

On Sky News (Dec. 6), host Steve Price criticised Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan for making a quick exit after receiving a hostile response from the crowd when she visited the Adass Israel Synagogue. AIJAC’s Jamie Hyams responded by saying, you “don’t walk away at the first sign of discord because people are angry and people are hurting and they’re going to take it out on the Government, especially if they, in this case, justifiably feel that the Government has not been doing enough.”

On Dec. 7, the Australian whacked Penny Wong for not “focusing on the Melbourne attack” but instead for political reasons “doubled down… insisting the Jewish state could not punish Palestinian civilians for the actions of Hamas. It is Hamas, however, that puts civilians on the frontline.”

The Australian’s Yoni Bashan (Dec. 9) wrote, “Australian Jews are living in a perverse moment during which morally reprehensible acts have been left unchecked… Labor’s response has deliberately sought to cool relations with a historically warm ally.”

In the same edition, the Australian editorialised that PM “Albanese got it right on Sunday when he said his personal view was that the firebombing of the Adass Israel synagogue was an act of terrorism… The PM’s doorstep response… was two days too late. It was given on the wrong side of the country… his tone and words lacked authority, empathy and gravitas… [his] visit to the burnt shell of the synagogue… will also be four days too late.”

The Daily Telegraph (Dec. 9) said the PM is “a very emotional man… but with these statements… [he] sounds more like an insurance assessor.”

Adelaide’s Advertiser (Dec. 7) insisted the “federal government must condemn anti-Semitism in its actions – not just in its words. It has again proven itself to be lacking in courage.”

By contrast, the ABC’s chief political correspondent Laura Tingle used her AFR column (Dec. 7) to attack the federal Liberal response to the attack. She concluded by saying, “It is worth noting the very different treatment by our politicians of Muslim communities subject to similar attacks over the past 10 years.”

Meanwhile, unlike his ALP colleagues in Melbourne and Canberra, NSW Premier Chris Minns’ response was widely praised.

On Dec. 12, SMH state political editor Alexandra Smith noted that Minns had gone straight away to Sydney’s Central Synagogue to condemn the Adass Israel Synagogue firebombing in Melbourne, calling it “an act of terrorism,” while Albanese waited two days to do so.

On Dec. 12, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies President David Ossip told Sky News he held a joint press conference with Minns because of the Premier’s “strong and unequivocal” stance.

But Ossip noted that he chose to boycott the PM’s visit to the Sydney Jewish Museum, explaining, “I couldn’t bring myself to go and hear the Prime Minister talk about antisemitism whilst his Government continues to plot further policy moves against the state of Israel… And whilst he fails to rein in his Foreign Minister, who continues to use incendiary, demonising and provocative rhetoric which in my opinion endangers the Jewish community.”