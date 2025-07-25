VIDEOS

‘We cannot deny Hamas’ role in this’: Joel Burnie on Sky News

July 25, 2025

AIJAC’s Joel Burnie discusses Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent condemnation of Israel.

“I’ll sum it up … obviously it’s disappointing, but it’s not unexpected and it’s been a continuation of the policy since essentially October 7, 2023,” Mr Burnie told Sky News host Danica De Giorgio.

“Hamas is a key and central player in the ending of this humanitarian catastrophe that’s in Gaza. “We cannot deny Hamas’ role in this.”

