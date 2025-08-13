VIDEOS

Australia recognising Palestine more about ‘punishing Israel’ – Joel Burnie on Sky News

August 13, 2025

Play Video

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie has addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claiming Palestinian statehood encourages Hamas.

“This is so little about the plight of the Palestinian people and so much more about anger, frustration and antagonism towards Israel,” Mr Burnie told Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power.

“Hamas sees this exactly what it is, and this is a punishment towards Israel as opposed to pursuing a peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) recites a prayer during a meeting with members of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in the West Bank city of Ramallah (Image: WFA/ X)

Praise from Hamas co-founder is bad. Palestinian Authority is also a flaw of recognition

August 14, 2025
Security forces evacuating a pregnant settler in Neveh Dekalim, Gaza Strip, August 2005 (Image: Isranet)

Twenty years after Disengagement

August 14, 2025
Hamas started the war on October 7, 2023, when it invaded Israel and murdered 1,200 people (Image: Shutterstock)

Fact Sheet: Gaza’s death toll

August 12, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Dangerous reward for terror, antisemitism

August 12, 2025
Screenshot

Jewish community feels ‘disappointment’ with Anthony Albanese: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

August 12, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA