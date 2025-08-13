Australia recognising Palestine more about ‘punishing Israel’ – Joel Burnie on Sky News

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie has addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claiming Palestinian statehood encourages Hamas.

“This is so little about the plight of the Palestinian people and so much more about anger, frustration and antagonism towards Israel,” Mr Burnie told Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power.

“Hamas sees this exactly what it is, and this is a punishment towards Israel as opposed to pursuing a peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”