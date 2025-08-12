VIDEOS

Jewish community feels ‘disappointment’ with Anthony Albanese: Colin Rubenstein on Sky News

August 12, 2025

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Colin Rubenstein shared his disappointment with the Australian government after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recognition of Palestine as a state.

“This is a reward for terrorism, this is a reward for Hamas,” Dr Rubenstein told Sky News host Chris Kenny.

“In a sense, Israel has been betrayed here by what the Australian government has done.

“Disappointment, but on the other hand, determination, to plead our case in the interest of our community as Australians.”

