IRGC has ‘dramatically increased’ number of global operations: Bren Carlill on Sky News

August 29, 2025

AIJAC’s Dr Bren Carlill discusses the extent of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ operations across the world.

“Iranians for many, many years have sent operatives from the IRGC to countries around the world to recruit local criminals, either individual or networks, in order to carry out surveillance, or intimidation, or attacks,” Mr Carlill told Sky News host Steve Price.

“Iran is opportunistic … they have dramatically increased the number of plots they have undertaken.”

