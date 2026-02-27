VIDEOS

He survived Bondi. Now he’s fighting back: Arsen Ostrovsky addresses AIPAC conference

February 27, 2026

Play Video

AIJAC’s Head of Sydney Office, Arsen Ostrovsky, delivered a deeply moving address at the AIPAC Conference in Washington DC this week.

A leading international human rights attorney and advocate for Israel, Ostrovsky spoke about defending the Jewish state in global forums – from the United Nations and The Hague to the media and digital battlefield. He also shared the deeply personal moment that changed his life forever: surviving the Bondi terror attack on the first night of Chanukah.

Reflecting on resilience, rising antisemitism, and the responsibility to stand strong, his message was clear: We must stand taller. Fight harder. And together — prevail.

Video: AIPAC (Republished with permission).

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Protesters in Melbourne (Image: Marius Amerio-Cox/ Shutterstock)

New ‘respectability’ for ancient hatred

February 26, 2026
Screenshot 2026 02 25 At 9.32.50 am

Grounds for confidence in the Royal Commission: Joel Burnie on 2CC radio

February 25, 2026
Screenshot 2026 02 24 At 11.31.35 pm

Encouraging start to Royal Commission: Joel Burnie on Sky News

February 24, 2026
Israeli President Herzog and his wife Michal place a wreath for the Bondi victims (Image: Ma'ayan Toaf/ GPO)

A visit to support the Jewish community became an excuse for some to further traumatise them

February 23, 2026
Grace Tame at the Sydney protest (Image: X)

When a platform becomes a weapon

February 23, 2026

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA