He survived Bondi. Now he’s fighting back: Arsen Ostrovsky addresses AIPAC conference

AIJAC’s Head of Sydney Office, Arsen Ostrovsky, delivered a deeply moving address at the AIPAC Conference in Washington DC this week.

A leading international human rights attorney and advocate for Israel, Ostrovsky spoke about defending the Jewish state in global forums – from the United Nations and The Hague to the media and digital battlefield. He also shared the deeply personal moment that changed his life forever: surviving the Bondi terror attack on the first night of Chanukah.

Reflecting on resilience, rising antisemitism, and the responsibility to stand strong, his message was clear: We must stand taller. Fight harder. And together — prevail.

Video: AIPAC (Republished with permission).