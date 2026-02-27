VIDEOS
He survived Bondi. Now he’s fighting back: Arsen Ostrovsky addresses AIPAC conference
February 27, 2026
AIJAC’s Head of Sydney Office, Arsen Ostrovsky, delivered a deeply moving address at the AIPAC Conference in Washington DC this week.
A leading international human rights attorney and advocate for Israel, Ostrovsky spoke about defending the Jewish state in global forums – from the United Nations and The Hague to the media and digital battlefield. He also shared the deeply personal moment that changed his life forever: surviving the Bondi terror attack on the first night of Chanukah.
Reflecting on resilience, rising antisemitism, and the responsibility to stand strong, his message was clear: We must stand taller. Fight harder. And together — prevail.
Video: AIPAC (Republished with permission).