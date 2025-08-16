VIDEOS

Australia-US relationship at ‘record low’ following ‘concerning’ Palestine move

August 16, 2025

AIJAC Executive Manager Joel Burnie says the Albanese government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state should “concern” all Australians. “The relationship between Australia and the United States is at a record low,” Mr Burnie told Sky News host Danica De Giorgio.

“This is just one of many issues that have happened over the past couple of months that illustrate that the very important strategic alliance between our two countries has been placed on rocks because of the ill-fated and sometimes confusing approach of this government.

“That should concern all of Australia.”

