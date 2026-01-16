RESOURCES

AIJAC Submission regarding the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026

January 16, 2026 | AIJAC

Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC made a submission to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security regarding the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026

 

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) is the premier independent public affairs organisation for the Australian Jewish community. We appreciate the opportunity to lodge a submission in response to the review by the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security of the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill 2026.

AIJAC supports the intent and general thrust of this bill, which seeks to address multiple intersecting policy areas – from weapons to migration to racial vilification and incitement – related to social cohesion, security and antisemitism, while protecting religious freedoms.

Conclusion

Despite reservations over some provisions, AIJAC believes this is, overall, a commendable bill that will go a considerable way towards addressing severe threats to social cohesion, including hate groups and religious leaders who have hitherto circumvented incitement and vilification laws. In particular, AIJAC strongly supports the criminalisation of severe racial vilification, which it has long advocated be adopted.

However, notwithstanding the bill’s strengths, AIJAC also argues that elements of it should be improved…

 

To read AIJAC’s full submission (PDF download), CLICK HERE

