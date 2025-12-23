Policies to prevent hate and rebuild Australian faith

On Friday, I listed more than two dozen policies the Government should urgently implement to combat antisemitism and reduce the threat of violence to the Jewish community.

First up, a Royal Commission to examine manifestations of the three main forms of antisemitism (i.e. discrimination against Jews because of ethnicity, religion or Israel) and actions of government, business and civil society that encouraged its growth. The Government has proven unwilling to properly address the issue – we need the integrity of a Royal Commission to provide sweeping recommendations.

Many of our recommendations centre on anti-Zionist activity. A Zionist is anyone who thinks the State of Israel should continue existing. This obviously includes almost every Jew and, frankly, almost every Australian. But mobs on the street have been calling Zionists terrorists and racists and genocidal and more. The murderous hatred we saw at Bondi came from this milieu.

Any organisation that receives public funding and promotes anti-Zionism should be required to demonstrate how their activities avoid contributing to discrimination, intimidation or violence against Jews.

Another key theme is enforcement of federal and state law. The PM has promised new laws. But there are many existing laws banning hate speech and celebration of terrorism and violence that aren’t being enforced. Too often police have allowed the mobs screaming Jews are terrorists, holding up Hamas flags, and signs saying Zionists should be stopped “by any means necessary” to pass unimpeded. No more. There is no point creating new laws if existing laws aren’t enforced.

It’s outrageous that Jewish children must pass armed guards as they enter school and appalling that the Jewish community must pay for this. The Commonwealth should provide the security for Jewish schools, synagogues, institutions and events. Given the cost of doing so, it might take the threats against Jews more seriously.

Another crucial area is education. The Special Envoy for Antisemitism has taken up the issue of universities and will be issuing report cards. But we also think that universities must be forced to disclose funding from all foreign sources.

Schools (especially religious schools) need to be monitored as to what is taught about the Israeli–Palestinian dispute and Zionism. Schools that teach hatred should lose funding.

Online threats, calls for violence towards groups or celebrations of violence should be dealt with in the same way as they are in the real world. This policy wouldn’t only benefit the Jewish community. Social media companies must be held responsible for anonymous threats made on their platforms.

These items are just a taste of what we recommended. But they boil down to this: Is an indifferent Government finally listening? We’ve spent years warning that without meaningful action to combat antisemitism, there would be bloodshed.

Now, 15 people have been murdered. Are the Prime Minister’s announcements patches to cover his embarrassment, or does he truly want to tackle the profound problems?

Dr Colin Rubenstein AM is the executive director at the Australia Israel and Jewish Affairs Council