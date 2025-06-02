Peace first, then statehood

The West Australian – 3 June 2025

Led by France, there’s a real chance that several Western countries will recognise the ‘State of Palestine’ in coming weeks.

I understand the frustration that has led to this. For decades, the peace process hasn’t gone anywhere, and the world wants movement. Me, too. I’ve been following this conflict my entire professional life. My PhD identified ways to dismantle the structural obstacles blocking Israeli–Palestinian peace. I want movement, but only if it’s in the right direction. If I thought that recognition of Palestine would help bring peace, I’d be all in. But it won’t. It will do the opposite.

Recognition would be a no-brainer if Palestine was a state. The 1938 Montevideo Convention provides the definition of statehood, and Palestine doesn’t meet it (and never has).

Which means recognition is about messaging: A country recognises Palestine to reward it; punish Israel; and/or signal its virtue.

Is the West rewarding Palestine? The Palestinian Authority (PA) was established in 1994, during the hopeful Oslo years, to develop the mechanics of statehood and prepare its people for peace alongside Israel.

From the moment of its creation, the PA has been dictatorial. Despite billions in aid money, the international community looked the other way as the PA suppressed Palestinian civil rights, including arbitrarily detaining (and sometimes killing) journalists and critics.

Its last election was 19 years ago.

It is riddled with corruption, which inhibits the international investment a viable economy requires.

And it has lost control of numerous Palestinian city centres to armed gangs, not least the entire Gaza Strip to the brutal, Islamist Hamas in 2007.

This is not Israel’s fault. Ironically, it is Israel’s frequent anti-terror raids in the West Bank that are keeping the PA in power. If Israel were to withdraw tomorrow, Hamas would likely seize control, as it did in Gaza. The resultant Palestinian state would be Somalia, not Singapore.

Through schoolbooks, cultural programming and financial rewards, the PA has promoted a culture that extols the virtue of violence to end Israel’s existence (not merely the occupation). Opinion polls, vox pops and spontaneous celebrations of successful terrorist attacks reveal this time and again. Is this what the international community seeks to reward?

Maybe it’s Israel that’s being punished? If Israel was actively preventing Palestinians from achieving statehood, that would make sense. Some of Israel’s policies have been unhelpful, but Israel is not the reason ‘Palestine’ isn’t a state. Israel offered Palestinians statehood or acquiesced to others doing so in 1937, 1947, 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2014. Every time, Palestinian leaders said no or didn’t respond.

Palestinians keep saying no because it’s easier being an internationally supported victim than bearing the responsibilities of statehood. Besides, their people have been indoctrinated to believe compromise is treason. This leaves Palestinian leaders up a tree.

That is why Palestinians – not Israel – have refused to enter final status negotiations since 2014. Should Israel be punished for this?

The current war is horrible. Western governments are frustrated by the lack of an Israeli ‘day after’ plan and are deeply concerned by the suffering. Is that the reason for recognition?

If so, the message the West wants to send it is not the message Palestinians will hear.

After Spain, Ireland and Norway recognised Palestine last year, Hamas spokespeople, Palestinian commentators and al-Jazeera crowed that it was the October 7attacks that brought about that recognition.

If what achieves Western recognition of Palestine is not a commitment to negotiations towards a two-state outcome, but the bestial violence of October 7 and the war it sparked, then recognition will become the final nail in the coffin of those Palestinians supporting non-violent resolution. Is that the West’s goal?

Why do it, then?

The most likely reason is because Western governments want to shake a monkey off their backs. Each Western country contains a very vocal group that has drunk the Palestine Kool-Aid, and won’t stop screaming about it. Recognition is a political attempt to remove Palestine as a distraction. It’s virtue signalling.

But leaders should realise that feeding the crocodile won’t satisfy it. Quite the reverse, in fact. The ‘Free Palestine’ crowd won’t be satisfied with recognition. They’ll pocket it, then keep agitating for ever more punitive policies against Israel. In short, recognition will reward the disruptive, divisive tactics we’ve seen to date, and so breed more.

For decades, the West has promised statehood for Palestinians as the end goal after they establish a democratic, peaceful entity alongside Israel. That the Palestinian entity is neither democratic nor peaceful is a key reason statehood hasn’t been achieved.

Diplomatic recognition is one of the biggest items in the Western bundle of incentives and can only be granted once. The West is about to grant recognition as encouragement for future Palestinian reform. It won’t achieve this, because rewards given before effort almost never work.

Helping attain viable peace should be the motivating principle, not impatience and certainly not domestic political considerations. Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that a Palestinian state needs a reformed Palestinian Authority. If recognition is to come before statehood, it must be used, at minimum, as a reward for significant (and completed) Palestinian reforms that cultivate peace and viable Palestinian governance.

Anything less tells Palestinians that rejectionism and violence generates Western reward. That’s not the message the West wants to send, but it’s the message Palestinians will hear.

Dr Bren Carlill is the director of special projects at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, and author of The Challenges of Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Dispute.