Misrepresenting the IHRA definition: Jamie Hyams letter in SMH, Age

In criticising the IHRA definition of antisemitism for supposedly being overprotective of Israel, David Leser neglects to mention it specifically states that criticising Israel as you would criticise any other country is not anti-semitic.

In saying it’s anti-semitic to describe Israel’s existence as a racist endeavour, the definition doesn’t refer to Israel’s behaviour, as Leser implies, but to suggesting Jewish self-determination in the Jewish homeland is somehow racist. Those who favour the Jerusalem Declaration do so because it lets them feel it’s somehow not anti-semitic to deny Jewish self-determination in their homeland while demanding that same right for others.

Leser’s accusations of apartheid, genocide and deliberate starvation are simply wrong. All Israeli citizens have equal rights, and the restrictions in the West Bank are purely for security, necessitated by terrorism.

In Gaza, Israel evacuates civilians for their safety, rather than targeting them as a genocidal army would do, and it only attacks civilian buildings and facilities because Hamas illegally militarises them, making them legitimate and important targets. Israel blocked aid, after enough entered Gaza to last for months, because Hamas steals and uses it to consolidate its power, but deliveries will soon resume.

Jamie Hyams,

Director of Public Affairs

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council